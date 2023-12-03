Club América qualified for the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, after having eliminated Club León by an aggregate score of 4-2, Henry Martin He was the figure of the series by scoring three of the four goals for the Águilas and they will face Atlético de San Luis in the semifinals.
At the end of the match, the Brazilian strategist André Jardine He exploded with joy at advancing to the next round, after during the week after the first leg he complained about the refereeing because he felt that they harmed him a little and even the Esmeraldas coach responded by saying that his statements predispose the performances of the team. whistling
However, the azulcrema strategist responded to what was said by Larcamon in the press conference after the return where he assured that he will always defend his team; especially, when there are erroneous markings against it.
The Brazilian coach could not remain silent and said what he thinks about the refereeing situation.
“Of course not, it’s normal, I speak what I think, sometimes I control myself for good and not argue. In the other game it was important to me to have someone from America speaking, we speak from the heart, what we feel, when we are harmed “We have to talk, sometimes it’s my turn and sometimes other people’s turn. I understand Nicolás, but I’m going to give my life for America, that’s how I and every player on this team will be.”
– André Jardine.
Despite the fact that the Águilas did not have a good first half at the Azteca, for the complementary part they were able to redeem themselves and with their offensive power they were able to sentence the score 2-0 to ensure their passage to the next round.
“We knew we had to take some risks in such a decisive match. You have to know how to play these games and control your nerves. For me we played very well today, it was a great game for us. They have to understand that when you play a game, where everything is at stake, the eight games before these, it is different, you are risking everything. It is not a normal match, you must control the risks, you want to be aggressive, imposing, but this way you give away space, you have an important rival. We had teamwork, in the end the one who deserved the most won,” he concluded.
