“In Latin America we have not had any leftist president who has not first spent time in jail,” said the Chilean mayor of the Santiago town of Recoleta on May 2, Daniel Jadue. A month later he was facing justice for a corruption plot in the flagship program of his administration. “popular pharmacies”.

According to the criteria of

Jadue, who remains in preventive detention, is one of the most prominent figures in the Communist Party (PC), part of the Government of President Gabriel Boric. His case crossed Chilean borders after the creation of the so-called National and International Committee for Justice for Daniel Jaduewhich managed to gather more than a hundred signatures from cultural, artistic and political figures to demand his freedom.

However, it was a tweet on social network X from the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroon this case which gave more visibility to the issue. The Colombian president called for the release of the communist mayor, saying that Jadue is “imprisoned by the jurisprudence of (Augusto) Pinochet imposed on free beings.” A statement that quickly angered Boric’s executive.

“These are unacceptable and reckless statements that ignore the democratic history of our country, as well as the existence of a rule of law,” said Chile’s Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaverenin a note of protest against Colombia. And in Chile, the figure of Jadue has not been exempt from controversy, even with the same administration of Gabriel Boric.

Share Daniel Jadue. Photo:danieljadue.cl/ Presidency

The cost of medicines in Chile is one of the highest in the region. Therefore, the creation of a mechanism in which the residents of the neighborhood could acquire basic medicines at much more affordable prices became the hallmark of the communist mayor, which was imitated by 170 other municipalities in the country.

“The main criticism of the popular pharmacy model is that it simply shows that the medicine business in Chile is brutal, as are its prices. There are medicines that are sold for 60,000 pesos (260,000 Colombian pesos) in any other place, and at the popular pharmacy in Recoleta for 6,000 pesos (26,000 Colombian pesos). That is the difference. That is the main attack,” Juan Andrés Lagos, a historic member of the Communist Party (PC) of Chile, told EL TIEMPO.

Lagos met Jadue when he was a student of architecture and sociology at the University of Chile and had become a reference for the Palestinian cause among university students due to his staunch defense of the land and the rights of his ancestors, being the grandson of Palestinian immigrants. That was his first step before becoming a communist militant in 1993, a party of which he would become the most visible and controversial face during the last decade.

From ally to rival of Gabriel Boric

It was during the campaign for the 2021 elections when Jadue wanted to capitalize on his two terms as mayor and launch himself as a presidential candidate. of the Chile Digno bloc, facing the then candidate of the leftist Frente Amplio, Gabriel Boric. A contest that he lost in the primaries after his criticized outbursts in the debates and in the midst of a forceful campaign by the right to prevent him from becoming a direct competitor to the conservative and Republican leader, José Antonio Kast.

The fact that the former presidential candidate of the Communist Party (PC) and mayor of Recoleta for 12 years is deprived of liberty clearly impacts and reveals the true intentions of the PC in Chile. Its management goes hand in hand with corruption, chaos, violence, disorder, dirt and insurrection.

“I think the defeat in the primaries was a huge shock, even somewhat surprising. We didn’t expect it. We made some mistakes (…),” admits Lagos, who was a political advisor at La Moneda (the presidential headquarters in Chile) until a few weeks ago when his support for the demonstrations in favor of Jadue and his statements on the case of former Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda – whose murder the prosecution believes was orchestrated from Venezuela – ended up removing him from office.

An exit that illustrates the tense coexistence that Gabriel Boric’s government is currently having with the PC, which went from being its ally to win the elections to becoming a stone in the path that was installed since Jadue failed to consolidate his presidential candidacy.

Chilean President meets with Colombian President Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME Share

For political experts, the mayor of Recoleta is the Communist Party figure who has had the best chances of coming to power in Chile. “He, in the first instance, was far above the man who eventually became the President of the Republic in our country. There were a lot of mistakes in the campaign itself and also an anti-communism that ended up benefiting Boric,” Ignacio Uribe, political editor of Televisión Nacional de Chile, told EL TIEMPO.

This journalist, who has led coverage of elections and other political events for the past six years on public television, knows closely how the conflict between the current government and the Communist Party has been brewing as a result of disagreements on fundamental issues and on the figure of the questioned mayor.

“There is no statement by Jadue that has not generated a problem in La Moneda, because he is not afraid of criticism. And when he falls into the situation that has him under investigation for corruption crimes, he not only says that there is a political operation, where the right is probably behind it, but he also points to the government,” adds Uribe.

Panoramic view of Santiago, Chile. Photo:iStock Share

Daniel Jadue’s ties with Venezuela

If there is something in which Jadue and Boric are on completely different shores, it is in their vision of Chavismo. In April of this year, an alert from the Investigative Police frustrated a trip Daniel Jadue to Venezuela, invited by Nicolás Maduroon the orders of the prosecutor who was investigating him in the popular pharmacies case. The prosecutor’s office sought to ensure that the communist mayor attended his arraignment hearing.

However, already in 2022 the Chilean government had to deal with Jadue for his attendance at the so-called International Summit against Fascism, which commemorated the 20th anniversary of the failed coup against Hugo Chávez.

“In my country, when human rights are violated, we have never seen the violator pursued by justice. Those who took the eyes of those who went out to protest have never been imprisoned. (…) There are some who talk about Venezuela, without ever coming to Venezuela, I prefer to come and see,” said Jadue before 200 guests at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

That trip forced the Chilean Foreign Ministry to clarify that the mayor was not a government spokesman and that his opinions did not represent President Boric.who throughout his political career has distanced himself from the governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua, which has earned him criticism from sectors of the PC that sympathize with these models.

“Dictatorships never have a place in a country where respect for democracy must be a priority for all political sectors. Jadue’s defense of the dictator Maduro reveals his true intentions. Let us not forget the murder of former lieutenant Ojeda committed by agents of the Venezuelan State, who entered, killed and left Chile as if nothing had happened,” Ruth Noriega, one of the leading figures of the Republican Party who hopes to run for mayor of Recoleta in the October elections, told EL TIEMPO.

President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile. Photo:EFE Share

The popular pharmacies plot that hits Jadue

The scandal that has kept Jadue behind bars for more than a month dates back to 2021, when the owner of the company Best Quality filed a complaint for fraud against him after not receiving payment of nearly a million dollars for the sale of boxes of masks, gloves and thermometers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.which were acquired by the mayor through the Chilean Association of Popular Pharmacies (Achifarp), the flagship association of his administration that he inaugurated in 2015 and whose innovative model allowed offering up to a 70 percent discount on medicines through a state subsidy. The measure, however, boosted Jadue’s popularity.

“He knew where to concentrate his efforts, and that was to get into people’s pockets, and understand that the popular concept could be translated into concrete initiatives. The popular pharmacies, which today have him charged with various corruption crimes, were the great catapult that made the eyes of the country focus on a popular Chilean commune that he led. Even right-wing mayors communicated and contacted him to learn about the model,” says Uribe.

However, The Prosecutor’s Office claims that Achifarp, which is in the process of judicial liquidation due to the events under investigation, would have been used by Jadue to award tenders and other political favors, and to strengthen his electoral image through the misuse of municipal funds. An accusation that the communist mayor has denied during the three years that the investigation has lasted.

The popular pharmacies, which today have him charged with various corruption crimes, were the great catapult that made the eyes of the country focus on a popular Chilean commune that he led. Even right-wing mayors communicated and contacted him to learn about the model.

“I want to thank the expressions of affection that I receive every day. In particular, the message from the president of Colombia, whom I deeply admire, Gustavo Petro,” wrote Jadue in the letter published this week, in which he reiterates his innocence and thanks the president for the gesture that sparked the controversy by claiming that he was “imprisoned by the jurisprudence of Pinochet.”

In recent days, the Chilean justice system has decided to keep him in preventive detention, considering him “a danger to society.” And while the efforts of his defense and international initiatives to secure his release are growing, so are the voices that claim that his judicial process weakens the image of one of the most traditional left-wing parties in the country.

“The fact that the former presidential candidate of the Communist Party (PC) and mayor of Recoleta for 12 years is deprived of liberty clearly impacts and reveals the true intentions of the PC in Chile. Its management goes hand in hand with corruption, chaos, violence, disorder, filth and insurrection,” says Noriega.

The truth is that time is running out for Daniel Jadue, who, if he fails to get out of prison and return to his duties as mayor on July 18, will lose the position that has consolidated him as one of the main political actors of communism in Chile and will move away from the path by which he hoped to come to power one day.

Andrea Aguilar Cordoba

FOR THE TIME

SANTIAGO