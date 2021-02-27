Lionel Messi’s momentum in the first half he was about to cost Barça a scare. At the end of the first half, the Argentine footballer saw a yellow card for stepping on Fernando RegesHowever, after the repetition of the action, the cardboard was more than doubtful because Messi barely touched the foot of the Brazilian midfielder. Shortly after, Messi fouled again and this time grabbed Jules Koundé. The referee decreed the infraction and the Sevilla players surrounded the referee to demand the expulsion of the Argentine. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui was reprimanded when protesting Hernández Hernández’s decision, who decided not to expel Messi.

Former referee Iturralde de González commented in the Sports Carousel of Cadena SER that Messi “puts his hand on him” and that in the event that Hernández Hernández had decided to get the red card, Messi “can’t say anything”.

The other controversy of the match took place in the first goal of Ousmane Dembélé. The play is preceded by a hand from Lenglet in which it is interpreted that there is involuntariness because the French center-back went to clear a ball that unfortunately hit him in the arm. After Lenglet’s launch, Busquets gave a deep pass to Dembélé who scored the first goal. Iturralde de González considered that Lenglet’s move “is the same goal from Barcelona to Granada. Attacking hands are only if it is a goal opportunity. That kind of hand is involuntary“.

In the 66th minute of the game, Messi crossed a ball into the area that Lenglet connected with his head. The ball entered the goal but the play was well annulled by the referee, since the French central was ahead of the entire defensive line of Sevilla. On the same play, De Jong claimed a penalty after receiving a push from a defender; Hernández Hernández considered that there was no contact.

In minute 78, Youssef En-Nesyri scored a goal that was well disallowed. Before finishing off the ball, the ball bounced off the Moroccan striker.

Ilaix Moriba asked for a hand from Koundé. The midfielder crossed down the left flank and the ball first touched the French defender’s foot and then ended up in his hand. Hernández Hernández did not consider that there was a penalty.