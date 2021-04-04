The match between Sevilla and Atlético has started with a lot of controversy in between. In minute four Felipe starred in a strong tackle on Ocampos. “He can never reach the ball and enters with the iron directly at Ocampos’ ankle. For me it is a clear play of serious foul play where the VAR should have entered. It is the same that was in the VAR with the three reds from Getafe. You can be very good at refereeing, but if you are not valid for the VAR, then you cannot be “, Iturralde González said on Cadena Ser.

On the other hand, in the sixth minute a penalty was awarded to Rakitic for a stomp from Saúl. “The penalty is very clear due to a stomp from Saúl,” said Iturralde. The match is of vital importance for both teams, especially for Atlético, which faces 10 finals to lift the long-awaited LaLiga title.