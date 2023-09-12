Since he became president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales’ presidency has been marked by controversy. After the former president of the AFE – Association of Spanish Footballers – exclaimed from the rooftops that “I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign”, he finally resigned. And he did it last Sunday through a statement
Luis Rubiales came with an idea in mind, to clean up and recover the damaged image in Spanish football, and just two days before the 2018 World Cup in Russia began, he decided to remove the then national team coach, Julen Lopetegui, from office. that he had signed a contract with Real Madrid to join after the World Cup and that could “destabilize” the team in the tournament
Finally, it was Fernando Hierro who took the reins of the national team in the World Cup, and after the team went through deep water, they were eliminated in the round of 16 against the hosts, the Russians. Since then the position of coach of the national team
A few weeks after the scandal with the national team occurred, he ruled that the Spanish Super Cup would be played as a single match and for the first time outside of Spain, specifically in Tangier, Morocco.
Rubiales was not going to stop there, and the year after taking the Spanish Super Cup to Morocco, the destiny of the tournament would change again, this time it would be played in Saudi Arabia, regardless of all the criticism received by human rights organizations. , particularly due to discrimination against women. Rubiales’ response was to brand this Super Cup as “The Super Cup of equality”
Three years later, from El Confidencial, they brought to light some audios of the president of the RFEF with Gerard Piqué, an active player at that time, in which a million-dollar commission was revealed. This case remains in court.
Not only were the conversations with Gerard Piqué leaked. There have been several Luis Rubiales conversations that have been leaked, generating controversy, such as a pleasure trip to New York or the alleged espionage that the president of the RFEF sent to his successor in the AFE, David Aganzo. The courts continue to investigate everything mentioned above, just as they continue to investigate a private party that he held in Salobreña with money from the federation funds, as reported by his uncle, Juan Rubiales, and published by El Mundo.
Since he became president, there has been a public war between Rubiales and the other boss of Spanish football, Tebas, president of the National Professional Football League, many of these battles have ended in the courts. The soccer schedules, soccer on Fridays and Mondays, his refusal to take LaLiga to Miami to play one game a season, are some of the fights that both have had during all this time. At some point we have contemplated some type of truce between the two, such as with the signing of the Vianda Pacts.
A new controversy also arose with some alleged recordings of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at a time when tensions existed between both organizations.
The last straw was the deplorable performance of Rubiales after the Spanish women’s soccer team won the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. First by putting his hands on his genitals, giving a pitiful image, and later by kissing Jenni Hermoso, completely overshadowing the incredible gesture achieved by the Spanish players. The Government reported the case to the Sports Administrative Court so that her disqualification could be carried out. FIFA also took action on the matter and suspended him from his position in addition to prohibiting him from contacting Jennifer Hermoso.
