Atlético managed to break Elche’s wall … but offside. Llorente served the 0-1 so that Luis Suárez had no more to push him, but after the revision of the VAR the goal was finally annulled. It was a very tight play, but the realization showed that the Uruguayan was slightly ahead, the knee.

In the quick play of the visitors there were two moments that raised doubts in the VOR room. When Savic filtered the penultimate pass, Llorente started the unmarking in a totally legal position. Then the 14 He played low on the arrival of Luis Suárez. There was no defender to enable his position, but if the Uruguayan had stayed behind the ball line, it would have been a legal goal. By a few inches, the striker was ahead. A) Yes Iturralde explained it in Carrusel: the offside occurs in the last pass.

In the final stretch of the first half, Carrasco was yellow for protesting a corner kick that was not awarded. Melero López showed him the first card and, as the Belgian kept complaining, he warned him that he could show it a second.

Invalid hand penalty

The VAR again lent a hand to Melero in the addition of the first half. A shot by Correa hit Diego González, first in the side and then in the elbow, and the referee whistled a penalty. However, they warned him to to look at it on the screen and back off his decision: no penalty, dropped ball. “That’s not a penalty. Actually hitting him first in the body is almost the least of it. The ball hits him on the elbow and he can’t put it anywhere else …”Iturralde explained.

Already in the second half there were another goal disallowed to Luis Suárez. In the 63rd minute, Correa left him alone against Gazzaniga and the Uruguayan did not forgive, but started from a very advanced position. this time the VAR review was not necessary, although just in case the linesman waited for the play to end to raise the flag.

In minute 68 it was Pere Milla who protested a Kondogbia penalty for grabbing in a foul hung in the area by Elche, but neither Melero nor the VAR considered it that way.