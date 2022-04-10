Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseno was signed by Club Deportivo Guadalajara in mid-2019, from the Feirense From Portugal. The 28-year-old central defender is about to complete three years in the red and white institution and in that time he has been the protagonist of several controversial situations.
For this reason, we make a recount of the most embarrassing events that the defender has been seen as part of the Guadalajara team.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
One of the darkest moments Antonio Briseno as a Guadalajara player, it happened on matchday 12 of the 2019 Apertura, when the Atletico defender made a tough tackle on Giovani dos Santos.
It was during the National Classic that Briseño He experienced a bad night, both in sports and off the field. The player caused a severe injury to Giovani after preventing the azulcrema attacker from escaping with the ball towards the red and white goal. Briseño the studs impacted him, piercing one of his thighs.
In the same match where Chivas beat Tigres after 10 years of not doing so at the University Stadium, Antonio Briseno was made of words with Andre-Pierre Gignacinsults that were heard thanks to the empty stands in the stadium.
The defender’s insults towards Gignac They were: “Hey, you peel my v…” was what Briseño yelled at the Frenchman.
The occasion in which Antonio Briseno he celebrated a sweep in a match against Puebla and in turn, the occasion in which he scored a goal against Tigres and cried with emotion in the match and at the end in the mixed zone. Since then he has been known for his intensity and sensitivity.
Within the Chivas series on the Amazon Prime Video platform, a discussion was revealed between the ‘Chicken‘ Y Dieter Villalpando in one of the training sessions, where the intensity and pressure that the defender demands from his teammates was observed, so he may not like him.
At the end of the day 13 match against Toluca, Antonio Briseno got into an argument with his partner, Cesar Huertadue to the fact that in the last minute of the game, the team received a goal to tie the game, which caused the player’s anger and frustration, who was able to argue with his teammate.
#controversies #Antonio #Briseño #involved #Chivas
Leave a Reply