Go for wool and get shorn. The wise Spanish proverb could well summarize what has happened to the youtuber Borgia Escalona. On Tuesday, the digital content creator was in Vigo making a live video of him through social networks when he decided to enter A tapa do barrel, a place in the Galician capital famous for its empanadillas. “Lucía, the place is wonderful, I’m going to continue teaching more”, Escalona told the employee, who is actually called Rebeca, who then asked her to pay for the drink.

In the video that has been released, Escalona answers the local worker, with an attitude of astonishment as well as cockiness, that he only eats in free places. “Wait because we are in a problem; because then I have to charge you for this promotion that we just did”, replies the youtuber, to which the employee tells her to talk to her boss because she cannot decide on that issue. “It’s going to be a little more expensive for you,” Escalona snaps sardonically at him. “You will receive an invoice for the promotion that I just did, which is 2,500 euros,” the creator threatens the employee, after having encouraged his followers not to put negative reviews on the establishment to achieve the opposite effect .

“You can have a negative review because one day things go wrong for you or because not everyone likes the same things. With education, everyone can do what they want”, explained the owner of the premises, Ana Terzado, to the newspaper Lighthouse of Vigo. The owner of A tapa do Barril, after seeing that her establishment received a barrage of reviews on Google on Tuesday night, realized that something was wrong: on the same day as Borja Escalona’s visit, a multitude of evaluations had arrived from a star who claimed to have found hair in the food or even scourer cables.

Given the uncomfortable situation, the owners of the premises were forced to issue a statement through their Instagram profile one day after the “very unpleasant incident”, as they themselves described it: “Yesterday, at our Porta do Sol premises, We have experienced a very unpleasant incident that has compromised our brand image, one of our workers and, therefore, the entire team that is part of A Tapa do Barril”, can be read in the publication.

In addition to giving their version of the events, the owners of the premises express their gratitude for all the signs of affection and defend the worker who attended the youtuber. “From here, we want to thank all the messages of affection that we are receiving and also alert to the use that certain people are spreading through social networks: messages and speeches from hate and violence, from disrespect and the ‘anything goes’ for the click”, continues the statement. ”us we have it clear, with networks or without networks, we will continue another 50 years, doing what we know how to do: work, work and work”, concluded the message.⁣

After the video and the rain of bad reviews went viral, a wave of support has been unleashed on social networks for the worker and the owners of A tapa do barrel, who have defended the attitude of their employee. “The best empanadillas in all of Vigo. Its price is worth it”, is one of the more than 21,500 reviews that the establishment already has, with an average score of 4.9 on Google.

But this controversy is not the first that Borja Escalona stars in. In the last week, the youtuber He has boasted on his social networks of having sneaked into several football stadiums, all in northern Spain. Until now, on his YouTube channel -with 34,700 subscribers- has shown how it has entered Balaídos (Celta de Vigo), Riazor (Deportivo de la Coruña), San Mamés (Athletic de Bilbao), Reale Arena (Real Sociedad) and El Sardinero (Racing de Santander) without permission. .

In addition to this latest controversy, in March 2021 Escalona was arrested at Puerta del Sol in Madrid for assaulting a woman with a razor. The youtuber He made a recording for his channel in which he walked around threatening passers-by. One of them threw the razor on the ground, causing it to break. After insisting that he should pay for the object, Escalona ran after the man who had thrown the device at him and threw it at him. The razor ended up hitting the face of a woman who was passing by and had to be transferred to the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid with a possible broken nose.