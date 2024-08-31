Princess Martha Louise of Norway (52 years old), daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonia, is getting married this Saturday, August 31, to Durek Verrett (49), a self-proclaimed American shaman whom she met in 2018. It is the wedding of the year for the Norwegians and is marked by two reasons: the controversial personality of the couple and their decision to sell the exclusive of the wedding to the magazine ¡Hello! ―and its English version, Hello!― thus excluding the rest of the national or international press. The Netflix platform has also announced a documentary about the couple. The sovereigns have warned that they will not appear in photos that have not been accessed by other media outlets, and the couple have assured that they will distribute some images for general use.

The wedding is being held as a private event, with several members of the Swedish and Dutch royal families invited. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel, as well as Prince Carl Philip and his wife Sophie, have confirmed their presence. Prince Constantine of the Netherlands and his wife Laurentien were photographed in Norway on Thursday. Victoria of Sweden is a close friend of Martha Louise, and Laurentien is godmother to Leah Isadora, one of the princess’s daughters. Princess Astrid (92 years old), sister of King Harald, will also attend. Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit have been there to support the bride from the start.

The celebrations began on Thursday with a welcome party in Alesund, western Norway. The dress code was “sexy and attractive”, and the bride and groom turned up in pale pink. Their suits were from the clothing brand Hest, founded five years ago by the princess with a friend, with the letter H printed on the fabric. A boat trip on the Geiranger fjord and a second party, this time with a Latin theme, had been planned for Friday. The wedding on Saturday will be attended by King Harald and Queen Sonia, who have promised to include Durek Verrett in the royal family.

“The princess has been in controversy for two decades, when she said she spoke to angels. With Verrett, the controversy is even greater, because he sold medallions that he claimed cured the coronavirus,” explains Astrid Meland, a political commentator for the Norwegian newspaper, over the phone. VG. While both the princess – who does not receive a stipend from the state – and the shaman pursue their respective careers and have no official obligations, “one of the reasons for the controversy surrounding Marta Luisa is the use of the royal title for her business,” she says. “In 2022, she reached an agreement with King Harald not to use it after the tour she did with Verrett and which was called The princess and the shaman“I’m not going to be in a relationship with you,” she continues. However, there have been more problems. Shortly before the wedding, the couple promoted a gin that would be served at the reception. It had to be temporarily withdrawn from the market because the label said it had been created for “the wedding of Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verret.” The couple claimed that it was a mistake, but the title was again appearing in a commercial activity. “Crown Prince Haakon, who gets on very well with his sister, has said that they will talk about it again after the wedding,” the commentator notes.

The wedding has coincided with the problems of Marius Borg Høibi (27 years old), the son that Princess Mette-Marit had in a previous relationship. “What happened with the young man is a catastrophe because there are three women who say that he was violent with them,” says the same commentator. The German press has published compromising images of Marius these days, especially one in which he carries a gun and displays several banknotes on his waist. How can all this affect the monarchy? “Marius has admitted the facts and has said that he will deal with his addictions and mental problems. It is a delicate moment and, although King Harald has great support among the population, this has dropped a little in recent times.”

From left to right: Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Marius Borg Høibi, Princess Astrid, Queen Sonja, King Harald, Emma Tallulah Behn, Princess Martha Louise, Leah Isadora Behn and Maud Angelica on June 23, 2016 in Trondheim, Norway.

Ragnar Singsaas (Getty Images)

A survey carried out on August 16 by the newspaper Dagbladet pointed out that 73% of those surveyed believe that the king should not abdicate. In January, Nettavisenanother Norwegian digital publication, estimated that 63% of citizens thought that the sovereign should remain on the throne. “Support of 87% was common in this type of survey before and this has led the republicans to think that it was time to open a debate on a possible change of regime,” says Meland. In her opinion, the monarchy will survive if the members of the Royal House behave appropriately. “King Harald, his son, Haakon, and his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) are very well regarded,” she says. “In the end, everything now could be reduced to a family crisis, because Marta Luisa and Marius have no official presence.”

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is the elder sister of Prince Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne. Salic law was abolished in 1990, which means that Ingrid Alexandra may reign in the future. The princess is interested in meditation and spirituality, and for a decade she ran a school that encouraged self-discovery through contact with angels. She has three daughters from her first marriage to Norwegian writer and artist Ari Behn, from whom she was divorced and who committed suicide in 2019. The three young women, Maud (21), Leah (19) and Emma (16), support her decision to remarry. “I had decided not to do it again, but after meeting Durek in 2018 I changed my mind,” the princess told The Associated Press. Hello!.

Her future husband’s landing in Norway has been controversial from the start. In addition to saying he is descended from a pharaoh, he has suggested that cancer chemotherapy does not work and is just a business matter. He has also said he is descended from a lineage of shamans, a fact denied by his family. In 2023, posted a video on Instagram where he advised yelling at children with behavioural problems because they could be possessed by spirits. In the final stretch towards his princely marriage, his statements have changed tone somewhat. In the same exclusive interview, he assures that the princess can read his mind and that both were “destined to know each other before being born”. He also announces that he has created his own sexuality because he does not believe “that the terms gay, bisexual, heterosexual or fluid” fit him. He calls it “sexuality of the soul, based on the energy of the person”.

Apart from these confidences and mutual declarations of love, the couple has suffered rejection for being together. Verrett explains this because he is black and enters a European royal family. Marta Luisa assures that she has never experienced racism in such a close way. “Love conquers all,” they both declare. This time, the princess has taken the reins of the betrothal. Her wedding in 2002 with Ari Behn was a state affair, with representatives of the royalty and the government. Now she has organised a grand four-day party and the guest list is hers. Therefore, “the fact that they have sold the exclusive can be interpreted as a lack of respect for the king,” says Astrid Meland. Once married, the place of residence of the couple is still up in the air.