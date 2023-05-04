Since August 2021, the former president of the United States, donald trumpYoimposed a pandemic policy: Title 42. This Title allows the expulsion of irregular migrants claiming that they may be carriers of COVID-19.

In the United States there is an average of 27,000 infections, which has been compared to a peak of 700,000 in mid-January 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This has led to different congressmen and organizations asking Biden to suspend this norm.

The White House adviser for National Security, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, assured last Tuesday, May 2, in a meeting with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that the United States, Title 42 will continue to function after its foreseeable repeal on May 11.

“They told us that they are going to take the measures, in accordance with their legal provisions, to maintain what is working with Title 42 with other legal systems,” said the foreign minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, in statements to the media. at the end of the meeting, in which he was also present.

Ebrard considered that migrants are being deceived, as they think that when the legal measure adopted by Donald Trump (2017-2021) expires and later, the president continued Joe Biden to expel migrants on the grounds of the covid-19 pandemic, they will be able to enter the United States without restrictions.

“They have already made it clear to us that it will not be like that,” said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

In addition, Ebrard assured that The US expressed its concern about the increase in the flows of people from Venezuela and other countries that are arriving at its southern border. Also, it intends to offer a response to the demands of Mexico so that there is a regulated path for migration.

“He told us that the program of humanitarian visas for Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans. and heor have now expanded to 100,000and it is something that has gone unnoticed, for people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” announced the president of Mexico with whom Ebrad held a meeting.

How does it affect Colombian migrants?

In the year 2022 it was recorded that the United States expelled hundreds of Colombians based on this articleaccording to Colombian government sources.

“After discussions with the Government of Colombia, in March 2022, DHS began to repatriate Colombian citizens to Colombia in accordance with the Title 42 public health order,” an official from the Department of Homeland Security told AFP. (DHS) American.

Only so far in the year 2023, more than 33,000 Colombians have been arrested. On average, some 15,000 monthly since March of last yearaccording to Portfolio.

A fraction of Colombian migrants, specifically 1,500 per month, are repatriated to Colombia thanks to an agreement that exists between the two countries under Title 42. Currently, most of them end up staying in the United States, either in a detention center or released on bail while the repatriation process is in progress.

President Gustavo Petro together with the president of the United States Joe Biden announced at the end of April that they are reaching agreements to be able to create processing centers and family reunification to lessen the consequences of withdrawing this policy and that, together with other allies, they can generate regular migration processes that guarantee the protection of migrants.

