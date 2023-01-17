The Monterrey Football Club was very interested in taking over the services of the Mexican sensation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Tuzos de Pachuca midfielder, Luis ChavezHowever, the transfer could not be finalized due to the footballer’s refusal to sign with the Sultana del Norte team.
This was revealed by the president of the Monterrey club, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegabecause the ‘Bella Airosa’ club had given in to the intention of selling it, but the player himself decided not to leave because that would limit his dream of playing on the Old Continent.
Through the program The last wordthe manager shared the response he received from the Tricolor element when they presented the offer for their services, since the Tuzos had allowed communication with the player.
“Pachuca gave me the green light. I negotiated with him, he was very sincere and he told me ‘I feel that going to Monterrey could limit the door of going to Europe’. It’s topic closed”, he confessed.
In this way, the leader pointed out that they will not look for chavez at least in this market and he also said that no more reinforcements will arrive for the Clausura 2023, so the coaching staff headed by Victor Manuel Vucetich will have to face the contest with the squad they already have.
In the meantime, Luis Chavez He remains in the hope that a club in Europe may be interested in his services, but so far no one has put an offer on the table to sign him, so he will remain in Los Tuzos until the opportunity arises.
With 27 years and a contract valid until the summer of 2025, according to the portal transfer markt, chavez is appraised at 8 million euros. The midfielder rose in value after his participation in the World Cup, he went from costing 6.5 million euros to 8 million euros.
Also, in previous days chavez revealed that he has his termination clause to go Europe is among five or six million dollars.
