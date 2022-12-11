The elimination of Portugal at the hands of Morocco from the 2022 World Cup has blown up the tension that had been generated throughout the tournament between the coach, Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo, captain and legend of the country.
The Portuguese arrived with a lack of rhythm after a difficult season in which he has been a substitute at Manchester United. In the last match of the group stage, after being substituted, the player left visibly upset and hurling insults off the pitch, which coach Fernando Santos did not like.
From there, Cristiano would watch the round of 16 and the quarterfinals on the bench, except for the minutes in which he entered the field, and that caused a lot of speculation to go around. After the elimination, his partner exploded with a controversial message on Instagram reproaching Fernando Santos’s decision to leave Crisitano on the bench. The Portuguese has also wanted to speak in his profile but has done so in other terms.
The player’s statements, in Portuguese, clearly sound like reproaches even if they don’t do it directly. He also tries to make clear his commitment to the national team and discredits everything that has been said about him in recent days. “Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting hotly. I just want everyone to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn’t changed for an instant. Always I was one more person fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.”
The player wanted to end with affectionate words for his country and did not go into much more to talk about the subject, but from his words it can be seen how he is not happy about the elimination or the situation that has occurred. We all know the character of Cristiano Ronaldo, and despite the fact that at times he has outbursts, his professionalism should never be in question, since if he had not had those values, he would not have become who he has been in this sport.
