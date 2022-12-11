We want to bring you the statements by Pepe and Bruno Fernandes after the game in which the Portuguese failed to defeat Morocco. The Moroccans managed to get a historic result and be the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in the entire history of the tournament.
Both players took it out on the referee and criticized the fact that a referee born in a country that is still alive in the World Cup could referee the quarterfinals.
Pepe’s statements
“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee referee the match. It was unacceptable to have an Argentine referee refereeing the match, after what Messi said yesterday An Argentine arrives and whistles. Nothing was played in the second half and only added eight minutes. We work very hard. Eight added minutes and nothing was played. In the second half we just wanted to play. We are sad, we had quality to winunfortunately we weren’t able to do it.”
Statements by Bruno Fernandes
“I don’t know if they are going to give the cup to Argentina now. I do not care, I’m gonna speak my mind and fuck ’em. It is very strange that in our game there is a referee from a country that is still in the Cup and that there is not a Portuguese one, because if they have a level for the Champions League they also have it to be here. Today’s referees are not used to the Champions League. They have tilted the pitch against us because in the first half they gave me a clear penalty”.
“Match with many interruptions? We knew what kind of referees we would find in this match. I’m not going there, but there were many minutes where the game was stopped. At least in the second half, there should have been 15 or 20 minutes of added time. we knew that we were going to play against something other than Morocco and that we had to solve it in 90 minutes”.
