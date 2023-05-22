tigers gave a coup of authority in the semifinal return of the Closing 2023 in view of Monterey. The UANL team got their ticket to the grand final thanks to a late goal by Sebastián Córdova that gave them victory in the Classic Regal. The cats did not have a good season in the regular phase and were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League, but they are two games away from lifting a new title.
The varsity cheers were effusive once the final whistle blew at the Steel Giant. Tigres players and fans erupted after qualifying for the final, the celebration was more intense because it was against their greatest rival and in their own stadium. Fernando Gorriaranwho came to the UANL team this season, put his finger on the sore spot after eliminating Rayados.
The Uruguayan midfielder spoke on the field, in an interview with Fox Sports, after beating Monterrey. ‘Gorri’ was visibly emotional after winning at the Gigante de Acero and made fun of Rayados.
“We are very good, very happy. We know what this team is, we deserved it from the first game at home. It’s beautiful to keep this stadium quiet”
– Fernando Gorriarán in interview
This statement adds to the ridicule of André Pierre Gignac, who provoked the Monterrey fans after winning the Clásico Regio.
Gorriarán affirmed that they will have time to prepare for the final regardless of the rival: América or Chivas de Guadalajara.
#controversial #statements #Fernando #Gorriarán #eliminating #Rayados
Leave a Reply