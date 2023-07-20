In 2014 they reached striped a significant number of Colombian soccer players, among which names such as: Mejía, Stefan Medina, Jimmy Chará or Edwin Cardona. The latter was the one who generated the greatest expectation due to his peculiar way of handling the ball, very similar to that of the hooks that until a couple of decades ago conquered the world of football and that in modern times seemed to gradually extinguish them.
Figure in important matches, although he missed a penalty in the final against Pachuca who would end up losing in the last seconds, in one of the most painful events in the club’s history, because having one more player the title seemed decreed for the striped
Likewise, the quality of Edwin Cardona was never in doubt. After leaving the Montereyhe wore shirts of great hierarchy in the American continent, such as that of mouth jrsAvellaneda Racing and now cali americain his native Colombia.
However, in Racing he went through embarrassing moments. It was even commented that the Colombian soccer player had a fight with members of the fans and that the police confiscated his car for driving while intoxicated.
Consequently, it was also said that Cardona had to sign a good behavior clause, a situation that the player categorically denied in an interview for WinSportsdeclaring the following:
“In Racing I was never wrong and I didn’t have any problems. I’m not going to give explanations and I say it with respect. I’m going to keep it to myself and that’s it. I know that I come to America motivated to show my football and demonstrate on the field. I don’t want to talk about it but I did learn from it. I made a good decision and I only come here to be happy, I want to play with America now”
– Edwin Cardona
“It’s false (the clause) and it hurts to say those things that they didn’t put in the contract. I feel calm. I know the person I am so the decision has already been made, I’m happy and nothing else. Let’s hope we’re up to par with this great club. Sometimes they add more to what you see and we can’t judge people before or without knowing them. I’m calm with what I signed and I know what I signed,” he said.
The quality of the Colombian has never been in question. Edwin Cardona is a player with brilliant football conditions, he could have even shone in the best leagues in the world. But his mentality never helped him, which is why he has gone from club to club with more penalties and less glory than he deserved.
