Theoretically, the US Supreme Court should be above politics, but it concluded its annual session with a ruling that will have an enormous impact on the 2024 presidential election. Two years after revoking the constitutional right to abortion, The high court’s conservatives used their 6-3 majority to tilt the laws further to the right.

His latest decisions include rulings that dismantle the power of federal agencies, weakened environmental protections and repeal a ban on a device that increases the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles, effectively turning them into machine guns.

But the cases that held the country in suspense involved former Republican president and November election candidate Donald Trump. In March, judges unanimously threw out a Colorado state court ruling that would have excluded Trump from the ballot for participating in an insurrection — the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by his supporters.

The early July opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, was even more momentous and controversial: the six conservative justices, against the opinion of the progressives, They concluded that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

The decision came four months before the election and ensured that Trump’s trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results would not take place before the election, if it ever takes place. Progressive Justice Sonia Sotomayor strongly dissented because He believes that it makes the president “a king above the law.”

Political action?

Richard Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, believes the judges ignored the ongoing threat posed by Trump and his election subversion efforts. “Not only has Trump not yet faced any legal consequences for these actions, but he is the favorite to become president again.”armed with a new Supreme Court opinion that grants him vastly expanded powers “which he would certainly use if he were to return to office,” Hasen said in an analysis published in Slate.

Steven Schwinn, a law professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said that Conservatives on the court have felt emboldened by their majority “to push for constitutional changes and statutory courts that have long been on their wish list (…). But this ruling (the immunity ruling) is really stunning.” “The fact that it was ruled on purely partisan lines simply underscores (…) that this is a very political court,” he added.

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent and legal analyst, said the Supreme Court “already had a significant perception problem, but with its latest rulings it’s hard not to conclude that it’s engaging in outcomes-based legal reasoning.”

Jonathan Turley, a conservative legal scholar at George Washington University, disagrees. “The Supreme Court was designed to be unpopular, to take positions that are politically unpopular but constitutionally correct,” Turley said. “Scholars have long disagreed about where to draw the line on presidential immunity,” he told the New York Post. “The court took a middle-of-the-road approach that rejected extreme arguments from both sides,” Turley added.

Its annual session, which runs from October to late June, was also marred by scandal when two conservative judges, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, were accused of violating the ethics code and asked to recuse themselves from hearing election-related cases. Several Democratic congressmen called for Alito to resign after flags linked to Trump’s false claims of election fraud were flown in front of his home and vacation property.

Thomas, the court’s longest-serving justice, also declined to resign after his wife was accused of participating in the campaign to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

The highest court in the Judicial Branch, which includes three Trump-appointed justices, has an increasingly bad reputation among the public. A Quinnipiac poll conducted before the immunity decision found that Voters disapprove of the way the Supreme Court does its job (54% to 37%)with an overwhelming majority of Democrats among the critical voices (84%) versus 27% of Republicans.

