The world immediately got to know Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as a man with a worried expression. This is how the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) presented himself to the global audience a year ago on January 30, 2020. In front of dozens of journalists, running cameras and surrounded by experts, the Ethiopian declared an international health emergency in view of the “new coronavirus” – the WHO’s highest global alert. It is not so much about what is happening in China, he said. “Our biggest concern is the spread of the pathogen in countries with weaker health systems that are not prepared for it.”

Since that memorable appearance at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, the man who will henceforth be known as Doctor Tedros has been repeatedly criticized. The allegations: Tedros reacts too slowly, too indecisively, too self-satisfied to the corona outbreak, which escalated into the worst crisis since the Second World War. For a long time, the WHO under Tedros was unable to come up with clear recommendations on wearing masks. Tedros celebrated a partnership against Covid-19 with the highly controversial head of the world football association Fifa, Gianni Infantino.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Tedros, a doctor of public health, is still holding the office of WHO Director General, to which he was promoted in 2017. However, the 55-year-old is a WHO chief on probation until the end of his term in office in 2022 – according to diplomatic circles. At the latest at the World Health Assembly next year, the 194 WHO member countries will decide on its future. For Tedros, a lot will depend on whether the WHO program for Covid-19 vaccinations is a success. But delivery of vaccination doses is not due to begin until February.

The WHO heavyweight USA will again have a say in Tedros’ further career planning. Right on his first day in office, the new US President Joe Biden stopped his country’s process of leaving the WHO. “It’s a good day for WHO,” said Tedros. Now he has to show the Biden administration that he is still the right person at the top of the WHO.

Especially since he is being attacked by the government of his home country in the midst of the corona crisis. Tedros served from 2005 to 2016 in an authoritarian regime in Ethiopia, first as health minister, then as foreign minister. In 2018, the current government in Addis Ababa took power. The Ethiopian army leadership claimed in November of last year that Tedros was agitating against the central state in the bloody conflict over the Tigray region. “That’s not true,” he replies.

His overly close relationship with China is also irritating

The head shaking about Tedros began in January 2020 when he hesitated for days until he ordered the international health emergency due to Corona. A commission of inquiry now suggests that the WHO could have sent out “quicker and stronger warnings”. Explosive: The commission with the former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as co-chair was initiated by the WHO itself.

The too close relationship between the WHO chief and authoritarian China was also irritating. Tedros showered the Covid-19 country of origin with praise for a long time. When Tedros declared a state of emergency, he assured: “China is currently setting new standards in responding to an outbreak.” Even then, considerable doubts about Beijing’s corona policy arose. Then-US President Donald Trump later accused WHO and China of jointly covering up the outbreak. Tedros’ maneuvers are “fatal”; Trump then initiated the US exit from the WHO.

Although the former US president wanted to distract attention from his own corona failures with the frontal attack, health experts such as David P. Fidler from the Council on Foreign Relations also castigated the WHO cuddling course towards China. The WHO had “undermined their neutrality”.

For a long time hardly a critical word came from the lips of the WHO chief to the address of China. It was not until January 5th of this year that it became too much for Tedros. For several days, China’s authorities blocked the entry of international corona experts. “I’m very disappointed,” Tedros managed.

The WHO team in China started work on Thursday – after the 14-day quarantine had expired. Tedros assured that China’s health minister has pledged the necessary support. The results of the research will also help to decide Tedros’ future.