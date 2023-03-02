This Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), announced the death of Irma Consuelo Cielo Serrano Castro, known as, ‘The tigress’, due to cardiac arrest, at the age of 89, while at home in Chiapas, Mexico. The famous not only won the affection of the public, but also of public personalities, one of the relations the most famous was that of the former Mexican president Gustavo Diaz Ordazbut also with someone 30 years younger than her.

Mexican actress, singer and politician, Irma Serrano, Throughout her career she was in the eye of the hurricane, due to the political relationships in which she was involved, allegedly flirting with public figures, some of whom at the time denied having engaged in a love relationship with the star born in Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas.

´La Tigresa´, gave a lot to talk about, having made theater, film music, and having ventured into politics, she will always be remembered for not fearing anything, although some, before her death, began to remember her controversial relationships in the that was involved.

With the former Mexican president who was in front of the country from 1964 to 1970, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, It was one of the most controversial, since he was linked to an affair in 1969, with whom he was the president when the Tlatelolco massacre took place in 1968.

At that time everything was strong rumors, since they did not confirm it, however, the actress, in her book, ‘A tied pants’, He confessed that he had a relationship with former president Díaz Ordaz, who had given him a house located in Mexico City.

Well, during the book, he told that he met him “in one of many meetings of politicians”, in his eyes “that character was a nobody but he became the biggest worm to govern the destiny of the country for six years. I discovered that he was more attractive than I imagined, not because of his physique, about which so many jokes have been made, but by his intellect.

However, he explained that the politician ended it when the singer went to the presidential residence, Los Pinos, where he sang to the president’s wife for her birthday.

Later, she was linked to Patricio ‘Pato’ Zambrano, who became known on the screen after participating in the reality show Big Brother, what drew attention at that time is that she was 30 years older than the man from Monterrey, who was accused of being a fraudster and who was only with the actress, for financial benefits.

Although the Mexican declared that Patrick Zambranohe wanted to poison her with a quesadilla, and even sued him for breach of trust, for allegedly having sold one of his houses, however, he always said that he felt sincere love for ‘La Tigresa’.

A Tigress relationship that grabbed headlines was with Nigris Poncho, Well, due to their closeness, suspicions began, however, they made it clear that it was only friendship, the presenter even spoke that The Mexican woman tried to give him gifts, but he did not accept them.