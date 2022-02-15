The European Parliament agreed to form a special committee in June 2020 to address the fight against cancer. Its final resolution has just arrived at the headquarters in Strasbourg. The report, which contains 196 points, makes a comprehensive approach to all the strategies necessary to deal with the most devastating disease of our time. There are prevention, coordination and health care measures. Among other things, it insists on the need to carry out continuous screening for the early detection of cancer and emphasizes that survival should not depend on the country in which one lives or on the current account that the patient has.

The report has received the approval of MEPs from all parties and territories… Except for one issue. At point 15, the resolution indicates that “there is no safe level of alcohol consumption with regard to cancer, which should be taken into account when prevention policies are implemented.” In point 16, it calls for “health labels” to be included on the bottles of any alcoholic liquid, without distinguishing between wine, beer or vodka. At the same time, it calls on the Commission to assess “an increase in taxes on alcoholic beverages.”

The Parliament of Strasbourg, which tonight will vote on the amendments presented and this Wednesday will decide whether or not to approve the final opinion, has debated this morning on the content of the report. The only visible point of friction between MEPs has been the one that corresponds to wine. The German Peter Liese, of the European People’s Party, summed it up with a lapidary phrase: “This debate has been clouded by the discussion about alcohol consumption.” Each intervening MEP had a minute and a half of time to present their objections or reflections on the regulation and the division between them was clear from the first moment. The most belligerent in favor of wine were the Italians of the League, who came out in a rush to defend that, as Chiara Gemma said on the podium, “the moderate and responsible consumption of wine is something different from the abuse of alcohol.” His compatriot Stefania Zambelli was even more forceful: “Some products, such as wine, cannot be criminalized. Wine is not the same as other liquors with much more degree. Not only Italian, but also European viticulture is in danger.”

On the Spanish side, the PP MEP Dolors Montserrat, former Minister of Health and member of the committee that has prepared the report, asked to incorporate an exception for the moderate consumption of wine: «The abusive consumption of alcohol is harmful to health and we have to combat it firmly; but we cannot equate the abusive consumption of alcohol with the moderate consumption of wine, which is part of the Mediterranean diet and is a valuable European heritage that provides healthy nutrition».

Supporters of making no exceptions



There were, however, very expeditious voices that rejected all exceptions. Manuela Ripa, a German MEP from Los Verdes, stated it bluntly: «she Neither moderate intake nor anything. We don’t want to ban alcohol consumption, but we do want to protect young people and all consumers.” Her colleague Tilly Metz, from Luxembourg, censured all colleagues who “didn’t want to listen to scientific reports and preferred to align themselves with the interests of industry.”

In a more subtle way, the Spanish socialist MEP Nicolás González Casares, one of the speakers of the opinion, left a sentence that seemed to carry a hidden message: «As for tobacco or alcohol, we can change part of the report, but what does not change is science. Science will keep knocking on the door again.”

Much clearer, and harsher, was a German socialist, Timo Wolken, who made a big fuss: «Alcohol is scientifically proven to be harmful. There is a certain lobby that wants to modify this resolution and that is a shame. We must not pour wine, not even good wine, to dilute this report.” The French Anne Sander, of the European People’s Party, replied: «We must fight against alcohol abuse, but it is not about being abstemious by imposition. Beer and wine represent a lifestyle and is an essential sector, a great creator of employment. Let’s be pragmatic.”

Several amendments have been presented to the final text, which will be voted on this afternoon. Some of them aim to minimize the impact of resolutions on wine. The most relevant bear the signature, among others, of the La Rioja socialist MEP, César Luena, and the popular MEP Dolors Monsterrat. They intend to introduce two nuances in the text that may seem minor, but that are enormously important: they demand that the “abuse of alcohol consumption” be condemned and they ask that, instead of truculent health labels, such as those that are incorporated in packs of cigarettes, warnings are included in favor of “responsible and moderate drinking”.

MEP Montserrat also presented another amendment so that the tax system on alcohol “takes into account the important role that wine production plays in maintaining activities in rural areas, as well as their high production costs.”

The final vote on the text, with the amendments that remain incorporated, will take place tomorrow morning. Once approved, the report will become for all purposes a resolution of the European Parliament. Although it will not have executive force, it will become the guide that will mark the steps of the Commission in the fight against cancer. The Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyrikiades, closed the debate by reaffirming the EU’s objective of reducing alcohol consumption by “10%”. And she added: “We have no intention of attacking any food culture, but we must base ourselves on science.”