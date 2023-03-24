A controversial proposal was launched this Thursday by the Colombian ambassador in Mexico, Alvaro Moises Ninco Dazato pacify that country. The diplomat pointed out that drug trafficking constitutes a threat to humanity and that there is no other option than to dialogue with the drug trafficking cartels.

Ninco Daza also mentioned that for the first time in the history of Colombia, more than 10 organizations agreed to sit down and talk with the government of President Gustavo Petro, in reference to the proposal for “total peace.”

“We are taking care of our groups (sic). I hope that in the same sense, the Mexican government is making efforts and what we are going to do is articulate those efforts. There is no other option, there is no other option, because we have problems that put the existence of humanity at risk, such as drug trafficking and crime.“, said Ninco Daza in an act held in the Mexican city of Morelia.

The ambassador added that Colombia has already gone through everything Mexico is experiencing today. However, he qualified and said that dialogue with the drug cartels does not necessarily mean succumbing to or submitting to these groups, to which, according to him, Colombia was subjected through its own institutional apparatus.

It went even further. When a journalist asked her if submitting to this dialogue is not “throwing in the towel”, she pointed out that “Colombia comes from throwing in the towel and submitting to groups through the government that helped the narco-state”. And he added: “Mexico too. And I’m not saying it, but a sentence from a court in New York, and we (in Colombia) are changing that,” concluded the ambassador, referring to the recent sentence against the former Secretary of Security of Mexico Genaro García Luna for drug trafficking in the United States.

The statements of the Colombian ambassador have received criticism on social networks.

Colombian internationalist Sandra Borda, for example, wrote on Twitter: “Someone please tell our ambassador in Mexico that there is a great sensitivity to meddling in internal affairseven more so when it comes from Colombia, I try to give advice to deal with security problems”.

In his statements, Ninco Díaz also mentioned that in the face of the transnational alliances of the multi-crime cartels, it is necessary a policy of “interdiction”that does not criminalize the young consumers or the peasant producers of coca leaf.

At the moment, there has been no statement from the Mexican government in reaction to the Colombian ambassador’s proposal.

I hope that in the same sense, the Mexican government is making efforts and what we are going to do is articulate those efforts.

It should be noted that the appointment of Ninco Díaz caused controversy from the outset, since various sectors have pointed out that he has no university degree or diplomatic experience.

In fact, for this reason, on February 15, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office opened a preliminary investigation against various officials to establish who were the servers who participated in the appointment of Ninco Daza “without the requirements required by law.” .

A few days ago, that body reported that it found that the appointment of the ambassador in Mexico was made due to “compensation of requirements endorsed by the merit evaluation commission” created by Decree 750 of 2005.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME