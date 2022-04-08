The diplomatic representatives of Germany and Israel rejected this Friday the declarations of the Prime Minister of Peru, Aníbal Torres, in which he praised aspects of the management of the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“Adolf Hitler was a fascist and genocidal dictator, in whose name the worst war of all time was carried out from Germany and the genocide of six million Jews was committed,” the German embassy recalled in a statement released to the media.

“Hitler is not the right reference as an example of any kind,” they added.

The diplomatic reaction is due to Torres’ statements, made this Thursday during one of the sessions of the Council of Ministers.

Torres pointed out that Hitler made Germany the world’s leading economic power by developing communication routes and infrastructure.

“Italy, Germany, they were just like us, but on one occasion Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy, and Mussolini shows him a highway built from Milan to Brescia. Hitler saw that, he went to his country and filled it with highways, airports , and made Germany the world’s leading economic power,” he noted.

But this was not the first time that the Peruvian prime minister praised the Nazi leader’s management.

On March 18, after the decision of the Constitutional Court of Peru to restore the pardon that former President Alberto Fujimori received, which had been paralyzed by an order from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Torres stated:

“You have to recognize the good deeds of Fujimori. I give you Germany as an example. Wasn’t Hitler the one who made Germany a world power? It was him, but he was condemned not only by the Germans, but by the whole world, by the great crimes he committed.

The Israeli embassy also referred to the senior official’s comments in a statement sent to the media.

“We regret that the Peruvian political discourse includes referents such as Hitler and Mussolini as an example of prosperity,” they indicated.

“Regimes of death and terror cannot be a sign of progress. Hitler was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews, praising him is an offense to the victims of that world tragedy.”

This controversy occurs at one of the most critical moments of the Pedro Castillo government, which faces a wave of protests and mobilizations in the streets in different areas of the country due to rising prices.

In addition, political instability has spread with the invitation to resign the president by a part of the Peruvian congress.

