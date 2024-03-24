In 2024, The US ranked 24th on the list, which included 143 countries.. In contrast, the first places were occupied by Finland, Denmark and Iceland. As for the last places, the countries highlighted were Lesotho, Lebanon and Afghanistan.
According to the report, there remains a big gap between the first and last countries, six full points (on the scale of 0 to 10) between Finland at the top and Afghanistan at the bottom.
How the happiest countries in the world are chosen, a list in which the United States participated
The scores of The perception of happiness is based on the populations residing in each country, rather than on their citizenship or place of birth. In the 2024 study, the World Happiness Report focused on the happiness of people at different stages of life, specifically in the seven ages of man in As you like of Shakespeare, notes the official site.
The later stages of life used to be described as deeply depressing, but research on happiness show a more nuanced picture that changed over timeespecially during the last few years.
The World Happiness Report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the WHR Editorial Board.
