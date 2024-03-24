During the last years, The United States had appeared among the twenty happiest countries in the world. However, in the latest edition of World Happiness Report, Things changed for the North American nation.

In 2024, The US ranked 24th on the list, which included 143 countries.. In contrast, the first places were occupied by Finland, Denmark and Iceland. As for the last places, the countries highlighted were Lesotho, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

According to the report, there remains a big gap between the first and last countries, six full points (on the scale of 0 to 10) between Finland at the top and Afghanistan at the bottom.

According to the results presented in the report, the former countries are grouped more closely than the latter. The top twenty nations are all within one point of each other, compared to the difference of 2.5 points between the last twenty countries registered.

The report analyzes the different stages of life. Photo:iStock Share

How the happiest countries in the world are chosen, a list in which the United States participated



The scores of The perception of happiness is based on the populations residing in each country, rather than on their citizenship or place of birth. In the 2024 study, the World Happiness Report focused on the happiness of people at different stages of life, specifically in the seven ages of man in As you like of Shakespeare, notes the official site.

The later stages of life used to be described as deeply depressing, but research on happiness show a more nuanced picture that changed over timeespecially during the last few years.

The World Happiness Report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the WHR Editorial Board.