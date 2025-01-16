01/16/2025



Updated at 10:46 p.m.





In the 36th minute, SwedbergCelta player enters the area, stands alone against Luninand the Real Madrid goalkeeper throws himself to the ground, extends his hands to try to stop the ball and appears to touch the forward, who falls on the grass.

The referee does not whistle anything, the play continues and Real Madrid mounts a fleeting counterattack that ends with a goal from Mbappé.

The Celtic players protest and ask the referee to go see what happened in the white area, but the VAR does not call him, so he points to the center of the field and confirms the Madrid goal.

VAR madness attack in Real Madrid – Celta de Vigo. Lunin grabs Swedberg’s foot after the forward’s dribble. CLEAR PENALTY. Hernández Hernández, in an incomprehensible way, completely skipped the action and gave the green light to Munuera Montero. pic.twitter.com/ZGnVnBu8Bn — VAR File (@ArchivoVAR) January 16, 2025

The ABC referee, Martínez Montoro, believes that “Swedberg enters the area, Lunin comes out and the forward falls. Munuera Montero does not call a penalty and does well. The goalkeeper does not touch the ballbut the forward drops, dragging his feet so that there is contact. Prior to the penalty action requested by Celta, there is a very clear foul, but as the ball is still in Celta’s possession, the VAR could no longer come in to annul the goal, which occurs immediately afterwards.