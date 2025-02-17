02/17/2025



Updated at 5:47 p.m.





A photograph has replaced Anabel Pantoja in the media focus. The influencer shared an image in which two beers and a bottle appeared on the table of a terrace, a gesture that has unleashed an intense debate on social networks. While some users have interpreted it as a sample of normality in their daily lives, others consider it inappropriate given the circumstances.

«It does not have two fingers in front. She is being investigated and dedicates to speaking uploading a photo of the bottle next to two beers “,” The photo of the bibe with the beers, ordinary and totally unnecessary. It is clear that motherhood has not changed, ”are some of the criticisms that Isabel Pantoja’s niece has received in the networks.

Meanwhile, some of his followers have come out in defense of influencer, highlighting that he has the right to share what he considers appropriate. «Was the girl? You talk about criticizing nothing more, “” Leave people alone, to do what they want, tired, “” she does what she wants, “are some of the support comments towards Anabel.

The controversy coincides with David Rodríguez’s return to Gran Canaria, who has returned to live in Córdoba for work reasons and will constantly travel to the island to be with his partner and daughter. In addition, as Antonio Rossi reported in ‘We are going to see’, Anabel and David would have had a meeting to learn about the latest advances in the case that involves them in alleged ill -treatment of his child, an issue that has generated great impact on the opinion public









#Anabelpantoja It does not have two fingers. She is being investigated and dedicated to speaking uploading a photo of the bottle with 2 beers and on Friday night at the town’s parties. Is it really necessary to see that it does not have an orderly life right now? pic.twitter.com/r0T0AU87HX – Miss Risk (@Missdelriesgo) February 16, 2025

According to the collaborator, the legal team of the physiotherapist has transmitted peace of mind in the situation: «They have asked him that, if the case could have an argument to put together the defense and justify the injuries. They have told him not to worry, that this is filed, ”said Rossi.

For his part, Anabel has focused on recovering the normality of her life and has shared it on her social networks, where she thanked the respect for the media, but she has also asked to let her continue with her routine, something that has remained Reflected in their recent publications, generating a debate between those who consider that it is not time to project normality and those who believe that influencer does not have to give accounts about their private life.