First conflict for the Italian prime minister due to the inopportunities of members of her cabinet. And, above all, for falling like a real bomb in a party that Europe looks at with some caution due to its far-right affiliation. Galeazzo Bignami, appointed this Monday as the new Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, has become the cover of the news when a photograph of him was discovered during a party with a Nazi bracelet on his left arm. The image, where he is seen dressed in a black shirt and tie, was taken in 2005 in a “private context”, which has not prevented an avalanche of criticism from the opposition.

Lawyer, 47 years old, Bignami, has been an extreme right-wing deputy until his rise to Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet. Born in Bologna, the politician joined the National Alliance in his youth, a refoundation of the Italian Social Movement of post-fascist affiliation. Later he went to Forza Italia, a party led by Silvio Berlusconi, and in 2019 he left to join Brothers of Italy. Bignani has declared himself ashamed, stating that he has had to apologize “more than once” for the photograph, in which he shows the SS bracelet while he holds a glass in his right hand, which was taken during a bachelor party. . In a statement, the deputy minister condemned this Tuesday “all forms of totalitarianism, liberticidal and anti-democratic expressions” and affirms that Nazism is “absolute evil.”

However, his statement has not calmed the “indignation” of the opposition forces. Marco Furfaro, a deputy from the Democratic Party, believes that Bignami’s attitude is incompatible with his position in the Italian Executive and warns Giorgia Meloni that keeping him represents an “offense, an indecency against the Constitution, memory, History and for the victims of the swastika. The mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, has also demanded that the prime minister reverse the appointment with the following message: “This photo is as disgusting as it is disgusting if this figure is a deputy minister of the Republic.” Meloni has a few hours to decide what she does in the face of the controversy, since the act of confirming the charges is scheduled for this Wednesday.