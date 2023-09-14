The year was 1989, and the religious community joined forces to make the Pepsi advertisement in which Madonna presented her single Like a Prayer was canceled due to the dissemination of religious images. And they did it. Last Tuesday, during the MTV Video Music Awards gala, the video finally saw the light of day after 34 years of censorship. The 65-year-old known as the queen of pop wanted to thank the brand first-hand for the fact that the advertisement has resurfaced from oblivion and, at the same time, has taken the opportunity to send a message of reflection about his own artistic legacy. “The ad was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scene in the video in which I kissed a black saint or burned crucifixes. “This is how my illustrious career as an artist began, refusing to compromise my physical integrity,” reflects the vocalist of world-famous songs like Like a Virgin either The beautiful island on his Instagram. “Thank you Pepsi for finally realizing the genius of our collaboration. “The artists are here to disturb the peace,” concludes the message of gratitude, published yesterday, along with a fragment of the announcement. Such was the media controversy that the Vatican itself condemned the video for “blasphemous content,” and called on the Catholic community to boycott the artist by not consuming her music or “anything related to her.”

Madonna could not be present at the MTV Music Awards gala, as she is preparing her new international tour Celebration Tour, in which he will visit 35 cities and will begin on October 14 in London. According to the magazine People, the artist is “excited and ready to hit the roads and perform her new and old favorite songs.” The artist returned to work last Monday, after suffering a bacterial infection whose complications led to her being admitted to the ICU.

The controversial ad, filmed primarily in black and white, and lasting approximately two minutes, shows a young Madonna sitting in front of a television with a Pepsi in her hand while watching the same ad, where she is seen dancing. Like A Prayer in dark streets and wearing huge pendants with silver crosses and a black corset – a fashionable garment at the time. According to reports consulted by Daily Mail, the beverage company then paid more than five million dollars to make it its image. Finally, the controversial video clip ―which was made public a day after the announcement― forced Pepsi to stop broadcasting it.

Just before welcoming the nineties, Madonna was gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album: Like a Prayerwhich finally went on sale on March 20, 1989. The singer wanted to show how religion influenced her daily life, so she composed the controversial single from the “perspective of a woman in love with Jesus.” The artist dedicated the album to her mother, who died when she was only 5 years old.

The critical response from the Catholic public did not take long to arrive, as the artist appeared in the video clip accompanied by Catholic iconography; like burning crosses or stigmata in her hands. The plot shows an obvious denunciation against racism. As it progresses, Madonna witnesses the murder of a woman at the hands of criminals; However, the police arrest a black man who had run to help her. It is then when the protagonist goes to the Church and venerates a black saint who is filled with life thanks to a kiss from the singer. Against all odds, the song became one of the singles best sellers in history, and of his musical career, reaching number one on the main charts. The album, which has sold more than 15 million copies, was especially praised by the public. Magazine Rolling Stone He called it “the closest pop music can get to art.”

It is not the first time that Pepsi has been involved in a compromising situation due to the broadcast of an advertisement. In 2017, the company was forced to withdraw a spot in which the model Kendall Jenner abandons a photo shoot to join a street protest in which she managed to repress police action by offering a soft drink to an officer. The ad was quickly branded “offensive” and “insensitive” for using racial protests and social justice movements to sell the drink, and, consequently, “frivolizing” the fight against racism. The brand had to take sides and cancel the distribution of the video: “Pepsi wanted to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. “We clearly have not met our objectives.” In addition, he publicly apologized to the protagonist for “having put her in this situation.”

Madonna took advantage of that moment again to charge against censorship. “When you wake up and realize this shit doesn’t make any sense,” he wrote in an Instagram post, in which he recalled the controversy with his own ad: “My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing an #ironic black saint.”

The unprecedented success of the beverage company is the product of the great efforts that the company invests in its advertising campaigns. Actress Joan Crawford was the first to promote the drink in her films. Since then, a long list of celebrities, such as Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Cindy Crawford, have starred in the brand’s advertising campaigns.