Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid played on Wednesday the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in an agonizing penalty shootout that the whites took after a controversial detail rarely seen: A penalty canceled Julián Álvarez.

Mbappé premiered the Lottery of the penalties with goal, somewhat followed by the successes of Sorloth and Jude Bellingham. The key moment would arrive just after, in the fourth turn, the second for the rojiblancos.

The responsibility was assumed by Julián Álvarez, the ‘spider’, the most decisive player of Cholo Simeone this season. The shot came out very powerful of his right hand, focused and high, impossible for a Courtois who could only look at it very stuck to the crossbar. It was a full -fledged goal … that would not go up to the scoreboard.

And, suddenly, the uncertainty seized the players waiting in the center of the field. An incomprehensible pause was made for the stands, stunned before the image of the collegiate taking his hand to the pinganillo. The meringues protested and the decision of the cancellation came below for the joy of meringues.

The reason was confirmed instantly, and that is that Julian, in the second prior to the blow, slipped the right and touched the ball with his supporting foot before hitting him with his right hand. That slight detail, which at another time might have gone unnoticed, did not escape the sight of the members and It was the cancellation of the both without a repetition.

That ruling would condition the rest of the batch, because already with a penalty less in the locker, and despite the subsequent ruling of Lucas Vázquez, Atlétic With the failure of Marcos Llorente’s crossbar.