One more week, the decision on whether or not a hand is a penalty is confirmed as the most difficult to referee and deciphering whether or not it should be sanctioned. Valencia-Villarreal opened with the maximum penalty that Gerard Moreno transformed.

The play is as follows. A center from the left was heading towards the head of Gerard Moreno himself. Gayá, in his eagerness to disturb the possible auction of the Catalan striker, extend your arms to rotate your body. Gerard does not connect with the ball and hits the defender’s arm when he was on his back.

Estrada Fernández decided to whistle him after recommending from the Chamber that he go to see him on the monitor. Already in the second half, he signaled another penalty in favor of Valencia at the behest of technology.