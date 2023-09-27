The leader of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rotaapologized for having glorified a Ukrainian man who served under a Nazi regiment during World War II.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was sitting in the chamber and received a standing ovation from parliament after Rota had referred to him as a “hero” during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to parliament.

The Jewish group CIJA said it was“quite disturbed” by the fact that a veteran of a Nazi division that participated in the genocide of the Jews, would have been exalted.

He said incidents like this should never happen again.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was standing next to Zelensky at the time in the legislature.

Thousands of Ukrainians fought on the side of the Germans during the war, but millions more served in the Soviet Red Army.

The apology

In a statement, Rota said that on September 22, “in my words that followed the statements of the president of Ukraine, I acknowledged an individual who was in the gallery.”

“Later I became aware of new information, which caused me to regret paying the tribute.”

Rota said that “no one, including my fellow parliamentarians or the Ukrainian delegation, was aware of my intention to make the statements before I made them. The initiative was entirely mine, the individual in question was from my district and was brought to my attention.”

“In particular, I want to extend my deepest apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. “I accept full responsibility for my actions,” the leader said.

In response to their statement, the CIJA said: “We accept the apology that was offered. An adequate selection process is required so that these types of incidents never occur again.”

Controversy

Meanwhile, the leader of the conservative opposition in Canada Pierre Poilievre said that Prime Minister Trudeau also bore responsibility for the incident, and demanded that he apologize.

But the premier’s office said the decision to invite Yaroslav Hunka had been made by the House of Commons leader’s office and that apologizing “had been the right thing to do.”

“No prior notice was given to the Prime Minister’s office, nor to the Ukrainian delegation, of the invitation or recognition.“the premier’s office said in a statement.

Allegations that Trudeau had had a private meeting with Hunka were also debunked.

At one point, Rota pointed to Hunka – who was sitting in the gallery – and said that this man was “a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero and we thank him for his service.”

Everyone present burst into applause.

“Galicia Division”

During World War II, Hunka was part of the 14th SS Grenadier Division, also known as the Galicia Division (name of a region between western Ukraine and Poland), a volunteer unit composed mostly of Ukrainians under Nazi command.

Members of this unit are accused of killing Jewish and Polish civiliansalthough the unit has not been found guilty of war crimes by any court.

It would become known as the First Ukrainian Division, before surrendering to the Western Allies in 1945.

Dominique Arel, chair of Ukrainian studies at the University of Ottawa, told CBC News that the division to which Hunka belonged had attracted thousands of Ukrainian volunteers under the promise of achieving Ukrainian independence.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!