The proposals of Balenciaga with its controversial creative director Demna Gvasalia front are never free of controversies. From its 1,400 euro bag to a shirt that is difficult to wear, its controversial children’s campaigns or the most expensive paper bag in the world, – on sale for 995 euros-, now it’s the turn of a new shoe, a piece that is part of their collection for the autumn/winter 2025 and that is undoubtedly giving a lot of talk.

The iconic fashion house of Spanish origin is currently one of the most reputable brands in the world of luxury. A few months ago, Demna presented some of its new proposals that will still take a while to reach the stores, among which are the Zero Slip-Ona model halfway between flip-flops and sneakers that leaves four fingers uncovered and will go on sale for a price that could be around 400 euros following the price range of its shoe line.

This new Balenciaga footwearwhose design has divided critics in the sector, arrives to challenge the concept of comfort and style and aims to start a new era for the brand, known for its experimental vision of fashion in recent years. Is it perhaps a whole declaration of intent towards the famous ‘barefoot’ that has been booming in recent months?

The creative director presented the Zero Slip-On through their social networks. The unisex model is made from foam 3D molded and stands out for its refined and minimalist design, leaving aside traditional footwear elements such as laces or the surface and covering only the thumb. A design that seems to adapt completely to the foot and that a futuristic aesthetic. Its sole covers only the heel and toe, leaving the rest of the foot exposed.









Despite doubts about its aesthetics, this new Balenciaga “shoe” have managed to achieve their goal before their next launch, generating great expectation and comments on social networks, among those who applaud the brand’s new footwear and those who do not like it at all, even we will have to wait a few months when its followers or its sales figures reveal the reception of this new footwear.