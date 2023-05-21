The UANL Tigers managed to eliminate the leader of the regular phase in the Clásico Regio in the semifinals, the Monterrey Soccer Club he fell 1-2 on the global scoreboard and with that his participation ended, so his staunch rival advanced to the grand final of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The set of Victor Manuel Vucetich was the favorite to be champion, being the best offense and one of the best defenses in the tournament, however, they did not meet expectations in the final phase and now the team of Robert Dante Siboldi he will go in search of his eighth domestic championship.
After the final whistle from the central referee, the all-time top scorer for the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Andre-Pierre Gignac, he was booed by the fans of the Gang with which the French attacker responded with a unique reaction.
And it is that the Frenchman reminded the fans that the UANL Tigers already gave the Olympic return in the ‘Giant of Steel’ when they beat them in the final in the Opening 2017. It is true that Gignac He is not living his best football moment, because even, sebastian cordova He is the one who has stood out the most in the final phase and was the one who scored the goals with which the team advanced to the grand final.
The Sultana del Norte team awaits its rival in the grand final of the Mexican First Division championship, it will be between América or Chivas when it is decided this Sunday, May 21 at the Azteca Stadium.
