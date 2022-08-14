Since November 2017, 21 newborns have been deposited in Safe Heaven baby boxes. These mailboxes, installed in fire stations and hospitals, allow parents to leave their children safely and in complete anonymity.

In the United States, all states have safe delivery laws, which allow mothers to legally abandon babies in hospitals and fire stations. The controversial project Monica Kelsey goes one step further, removing the middleman and allowing parents to protect their identity. They simply place the newborn in a box, setting off a silent alarm, and on the other side, the infant is greeted by rescue personnel. In the event that the parents change their minds, there is a variable period in each state to claim the baby back, after a previous investigation on the suitability of the home.

Its creator defends the idea that mailboxes help prevent babies from being disposed of in places like landfills, harming them or even causing them to die. However, some critics point out the complications that may arise in the case of subsequent adoption of the babies, due to the lack of information on their origin or medical history.

After the annulment of abortion in the United States, mailboxes have been promoted by conservative sectors as an alternative to the interruption of pregnancy. For Kelsey, it’s still too early to guess what the impact of Roe v. Wade’s repeal will be on these types of safe-quit systems.

