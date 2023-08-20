Sunday, August 20, 2023, 4:16 p.m.



Controversy in full celebration of the first World Cup of the Spanish women’s soccer team. Before collecting the trophy, the players have passed one by one collecting the champion medals. The striking moment came when Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, greeted Jenni Hermoso with a long hug and a subsequent kiss on the mouth. The cut of the video is running like wildfire on social networks.

The comments of the users of the social network X (Twitter) have not been long in coming: «Rubiales, where are you going? You didn’t give Jordi Alba a kiss on the mouth»; “The thing about the president of the Spanish Federation Luis Rubiales in the World Cup final is AWESOME”; “I wake up and the first thing I see is Rubiales kissing a player from Spain on the mouth,” are some of the allusions to the subject that can be read on Twitter.