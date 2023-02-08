The controversial kiss on the mouth of Biden’s wife and Kamala Harris’s husband

A recording from ‘House Recording Studio’ immortalized the moment in which the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, greeted with a kiss on the lips the second gentleman and husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff.

The event occurred on February 7, when the wife of President Biden arrived at the National Capitol in Washington before the state of the union address of the US president.

(Also read: Joe Biden: the keys to the speech on the state of the Union before Congress).

In the recording, Jill Biden can be seen arriving at Congress, approaching Emhoff, shaking his hand, and then kissing him on the lips.

The greeting occurred in the blink of an eye, so it went unnoticed by many, however, this Wednesday is one of the most commented events of the event and the recording has gone viral on different digital platforms.

