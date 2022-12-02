The San Francisco Police Department came to the fore this Thursday before the controversy aroused after the approval of the use of remote-controlled lethal robots by agents in this American city.

“The use of these robots only will occur in situations of major cause and potentially very dangerous. It will be one more option and always as a last resort,” reads the statement released by the press office of said institution.

The Chief of the San Francisco Police Department, William Scott, spoke about what is now known as the “Equipment Policy for Law Enforcement”, adding that US society faces “unimaginable” cases of “mass violence” and that occur more and more frequently.

Scott defended the legitimacy of this measure as an alternative to be able to “save lives” in the event that “this type of tragedy” occurs in the Californian city.

The San Francisco County Board of Supervisors carried out this new policy last Monday with a vote that resulted in 8 votes in favor and 3 against, and since then it has generated a heated debate about its suitability and the limits of police actions in the United States.

Some public representatives such as Senator Dean Preston have charged against the approval of this measure and, in statements from his office sent to EFE, they are still in a “state of shock.”

“This is a sad moment and it shows how far our city has moved from reckoning when it comes to police violence. (…) This is dangerous and will mean disproportionate violence, as always, against African-Americans,” Preston stated.

However, from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) they claimed that it will be used in emergency situations such as school shootings or terrorist attacks with explosives.

“In extreme circumstances, robots can be used to launch an explosive charge and breach a structure in which a violent and/or armed subject is located,” the statement on Thursday detailed.

Additionally, per SFPD, only the Chief of Police, Deputy Chief of Operations, or Deputy Chief of Special Operations mayauthorize this use of robots after assessing a threat as potentially deadly.

The institution already had these devices in its inventory, acquired from 2010 to 2017, but it is now that a measure has been specifically addressed to determine in which situations their use would be allowed.

Various organizations for the defense of civil rights and different NGOs have risen up against the “Equipment Policy for Law Enforcement”.

In fact, from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU, in English) they harshly criticized it and agreed on the consequences that it can have, above all, for the African-American population.

“Police already shoot black people with virtually impunity. Allowing them to act remotely will cause more mistakes and they will be saved because they can take a robot to court,” said Yoel Haile, director of the ACLU Criminal Justice Program. by email to EFE.

