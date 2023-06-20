the controversial influencers british-american Andrew Tate, 36, faces up to 13 years in prison after the Romanian prosecutor’s office against organized crime expanded the list of charges for alleged involvement in a network of sexual exploitation of women and formalized their referral to trial. The former British champion kick boxing he is accused, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, of forming a criminal group dedicated to human trafficking, continuous rape, illegal access to a computer system, alteration of the integrity of computer data, beatings and other types of violence. “It was found that, at the beginning of 2021, the four defendants constituted an organized criminal group for human trafficking in Romania, but also in other countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In recent years, Andrew Tate has become famous for streaming watered with profanity, racist and misogynistic comments in which he flaunted his wealth. Tate had a Twitter exchange with activist Greta Thunberg last December, which may have helped find out where she was. The former athlete, who moved to Romania in 2017, tried to mock the activist by exhibiting her collection of highly polluting luxury cars, to which Thunberg responded by questioning her manhood with messages that garnered millions of comments. likes on social networks.

In the statement, the Prosecutor’s Office affirms that “the aggrieved persons were recruited by foreign citizens who deceived them about the intention of establishing a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of real feelings of love (method loverboy)”. Subsequently, the victims were transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts), members of the group sexually explored them, forcing them to to make pornographic recordings to produce and disseminate the materials through some social media platforms”, the text continues. Of the seven victims, three have appeared as civil parties in the criminal proceedings.

The Prosecutor’s Office points out that, in March 2022, a victim was forced by one of the defendants -through the exercise of physical violence and psychological pressure- to repeatedly have sexual relations that were recorded in two videos. In addition, it underlines that, in October 2021, one of the defendants illegally accessed the computer system of one of the injured parties and published material on social networks that showed him in compromising poses.

Likewise, the institution details that, in October 2021, one of the victims, who refused to continue recording pornographic materials and asked to leave the building, was beaten by one of the defendants, who was instigated by another defendant.

Prosecutors have formalized the confiscation of the assets of the two brothers: 15 land, luxury houses and apartments, 15 cars -valued at several million euros- and 14 luxury watches, two gold bars, a medal and shares of four companies. They also intend to seize 86,580 Romanian lei (17,444 euros), 52,650 euros, 17,430 dollars (15,971 euros) and 10,370 British pounds (1,151 euros) and the amount of 21,080,508 bitcoins, existing in cryptocurrency wallets (approximately 352,688 euros); in addition to forcing the defendants to pay some legal expenses advanced by the State, amounting to 300,000 lei (60,445 euros).

House arrest

The prosecutors proposed maintaining the precautionary measure of house arrest for the four defendants, who were arrested at the end of December, and who will now be tried in the Bucharest Court. It is unknown when the process will start, which can take years. A judge now has 60 days to review the case file before he is finally sent to trial. Precisely this Tuesday, judges and prosecutors from all over the country, including the Bucharest Court of Appeal and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, have announced that as of Wednesday they will suspend their activity and begin one of the biggest protests in recent years for their disagreement with the changes to the special pension legislation.