The female birth control pill is to date one of the safest and most reliable methods of avoiding unwanted pregnancies. It is 99% effective and is used daily by over 150 million women worldwide. Its marketing, first in the United States in 1960 and then progressively in most other countries, finally guaranteed women a safe method, and above all under their control, to avoid becoming pregnant.

Thus it became a symbol of female emancipation and of the struggle to regain the right to be master of one’s body and one’s life. But the story of how it was possible to study, test and finally approve this drug hides several gray and highly controversial areas from a bioethical point of view.

During the main clinical trial that led to its approval, conducted in Puerto Rico, the participants were not told that they were taking part in an experiment and that the drug had not yet been approved, nor were they informed of the pill’s numerous side effects (much more strict today, due to high dosage). Furthermore, some of the key figures who allowed the creation of the pill, such as Margaret Sanger, joined the eugenics movement, preaching a very problematic selective birth control.

Illegal abortion

Before the invention and spread of the pill, women had little control over their pregnancies, in the United States or elsewhere. The most common methods of contraception at the time – such as condoms and coitus interruptus – did not depend on the woman or were not reliable. Once pregnant, abortion remained the only alternative.

It was illegal at the time, which didn’t stop people from doing it, but it did make it a risky procedure, as it was performed outside of clinical settings and often by people who didn’t have the proper knowledge.

It was in this context that in New York, in 1916, nurse and activist Margaret Sanger opened a clinic to educate women about birth control methods, giving lessons in what today we would call sex education, writing pamphlets and other popular materials herself. A revolutionary initiative for the time, as well as illegal: there was in fact a law that banned the publication of any type of text that mentioned or had to do with sexual activity.

The clinic was closed down by the police after a few days and Sanger was arrested (she was arrested again a year later for distributing contraceptives).

The nurse, as she wrote in 1914, was convinced that forcing a woman into motherhood represented a denial of her rights. Over the next few decades and for the rest of her life, she continued to fight to secure them, as the birth control movement grew. In 1948 she helped found Planned Parenthood, becoming its first president. The association still exists today, and deals with abortion, sex education and access to medical services related to reproduction.

Shadows

But Sanger’s interest in birth control wasn’t solely due to her fight for women’s rights. She was in fact an exponent of the eugenics movement, an ideological movement (which defined itself as scientific, although it was not) oriented towards the improvement of the species through selective breeding, supported in the 1920s and 1930s by various doctors and scientists in the United States, as well as on one side not irrelevant of public opinion.

Sanger wrote that contraceptives were “a tool to facilitate the purge of inadequate persons, and to prevent the birth of defectives”, or defective individuals, and that “the most urgent problem today is to limit and discourage the reproduction mentally and physically unfit”, both because they were not considered capable of raising children, and to allow the human species to progress and improve.

Who was considered unfit? Whoever the movement wanted: the poor, the blacks, the immigrants, the people with disabilities. Sanger’s concept of “inadequacy”, from what we read in his writings, was based on individual and economic characteristics: the nurse was a firm supporter of the opportunity to limit the number of births in a family according to one’s resources economic, to ensure the healthy development of children.

It does not appear that it was based on racial characteristics, at least not explicitly (although there is still heated debate on this point in the United States). Nonetheless, Sanger did not publicly depart from statements by other members of the movement that were explicitly racist. All this makes her a very controversial figure today.

Sterilize

Sanger also played a crucial role in the creation of the birth control pill, supporting and encouraging the work of biologist Gregory Pincus and Dr. John Rock. The two had already successfully tested the drug on animals. But obtaining permission for such research on women was not easy, given that contraceptives were banned.

So they acted, at least initially, in secret: Pincus recruited sixteen patients from a psychiatric hospital (the Worcester State Hospital), ostensibly to test whether the pill could work as a tranquilizer. In fact, the biologist examined the patients’ uterus to study the effects of the drug on ovulation, and published the results.

At the time, US researchers were not officially required to obtain the informed consent of their study participants, but it was common practice, and several scientists criticized Pincus’ approach, since psychiatric patients were not in a position to give or deny their consent. However, the doctor paid little attention to the criticisms, also because the data from the experiment suggested, once again, that the pill worked.

The next step was to organize a study with a much larger sample of patients, which could guarantee more robust results, necessary to obtain approval of the pill by the US regulatory body. It was impossible to organize such a study in the country, and the island of Puerto Rico was chosen as an alternative. Puerto Rico was then under the direct control of the United States (now it is an “unincorporated territory”, with more autonomy), and the island was therefore seen as an extension of the country.

But the main reason for this choice was another: the population density of Puerto Rico was in fact among the highest in the world, and overpopulation was one of the main problems of the island (at least according to the US administration), contributing to poverty . Because of this, the approach to birth control was much less stringent than on the mainland, and the island already had a network of nearly seventy clinics that distributed contraceptives and educational materials, exactly the type of activity for which Sanger had been arrested in New York. , albeit a few decades earlier.

This attitude was from a certain point of view progressive, but it hid a more problematic aspect: the compulsory (or almost compulsory) sterilization of the island’s women. An estimated 16.5 percent of all Puerto Rican women of reproductive age were sterilized in 1955, but other research suggests that this is over 30 percent. Another study conducted thirty years later found that 16% of women had undergone the operation without giving their informed consent.

Puerto Rico’s administration was in favor of the pill as an additional means of birth control, in the declared hope of helping the country’s economic situation. The island was therefore the perfect choice for Pincus and Rock, who thanks to Sanger’s support obtained funds from philanthropist McCormick to conduct the study.

I study

Before starting the actual experiment, they did another small test in Puerto Rico on a group of twenty female medical students. Half of them abandoned the study after a short time, partly due to the undesirable effects of the pill, partly because the experiment required them to undergo frequent experiments, some of which were invasive and painful. But the two scientists still obtained the data they needed, and were able to start the field experiment.

Pincus and Rock recruited women in the poorest neighborhoods of the capital San Juan and other cities, offering them the pill and presenting it as a solution to unwanted pregnancies. Women were indeed interested, and the study was soon completed; the medical personnel present at the time recalled that “there were more women than medicines to be distributed”.

Here we come to one of the most controversial aspects of the experiment: sure, the participants weren’t forced to take the pill and came forward to receive it spontaneously, but the problem is that they weren’t told they were participating in a clinical study, and that the pill was, at that time, an experimental drug, not yet approved.

We cannot therefore speak of a real choice or of informed consent on the part of the women, since they had not received the information necessary to give it, their informed consent. They were not even made aware of the side effects and risks related to the pill: nausea, dizziness, headache, stomach ache and vomiting, but also depression, mood alterations and thrombosis.

At the time, the dose of the pill was much higher than modern drugs, and the side effects were more frequent, severe and disabling. As a result, about a fifth of the women dropped out of the study. Moreover, according to historical reports, the women who reported these effects were never considered reliable.

There were even three deaths among the participants, on which, however, no autopsy was conducted – as would happen today – and therefore it remains doubtful whether the pill played a role or not.

Pincus, for his part, always refused to acknowledge the seriousness of the side effects of the pill. In an interview with the New York Times he said: “These are psychogenic events (ed: caused by a psychic, not physical disorder), which occur only because women expect them.”

Since they did not know they were taking part in a study, the Puerto Rican women were not compensated or reimbursed for their participation, which required quite time given the numerous checks they were subjected to, often painful or invasive, as in the tests previously conducted from Pincus.

Furthermore, when the study ended and the pill went on sale, the price (about $11 a month) was too high for most Puerto Rican women. Despite their crucial role in getting the drug approved, no discount or free supplies were sent to the island, causing many women to stop taking the pill.