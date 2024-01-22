At one point and after the very controversial match that took place in LaLiga with Real Madrid, the fans of all the clubs are with feelings on the surface shouting “theft” to anything that happens on the field of play.
The Granada match against Atlético was developing completely normally, perhaps a bit of controversy in Morata's validated goal where the VAR said that there was no offside, but in the image it seems that the Spanish striker could have been in incorrect position with respect to Granada's defense. But with two other goals disallowed and not many cards, it was a very calm match for the referee of the night, Juan Martínez Munuera.
But, in the 94th minute, with the game almost over after 6 minutes of stoppage time, a ball reached the air from the Atlético de Madrid defense, which without opposition or problem, was comfortable for the Uruguayan center back of the mattress team. In his peace of mind, knowing that he is alone, but that Lucas Boyé's pressure is coming from behind him, Giménez decides to give his header to his goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, with the misfortune that he seems to miss his head and the ball. , in his projection of the fall, touches the central defender's hand to reach his goalkeeper's position.
The Granada bench becomes a chimera for Martínez Munuera, who says there is nothing, and even finds himself forced to go and expel personnel from the Andalusian bench to prevent the game from getting out of hand in the two minutes that they remain. The VAR does not consider it appropriate to call the referee, because it does not consider a handball or at least decides it is not whistleable and, therefore, it is not a penalty. A play that, to make matters worse, ends in a goal for Atlético de Madrid, although this time it was the fortune of the Nasrids, a goal disallowed for offside, the second of the match.
Therefore, the match ends 0-1 for the Madrid club, which continues to dream of entering the Champions League, now fourth and with one game less than Athletic, fifth, tied on points. And on the other hand, after this tough defeat due to what they consider to be an injustice in the last minutes, Granada remains in relegation, having scored points in only one of the last 5 games, and 5 points from the safety that Sevilla marks with 16.
#controversial #hand #José #María #Giménez #Granada #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply