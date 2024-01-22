The Granada match against Atlético was developing completely normally, perhaps a bit of controversy in Morata's validated goal where the VAR said that there was no offside, but in the image it seems that the Spanish striker could have been in incorrect position with respect to Granada's defense. But with two other goals disallowed and not many cards, it was a very calm match for the referee of the night, Juan Martínez Munuera.

The Granada bench becomes a chimera for Martínez Munuera, who says there is nothing, and even finds himself forced to go and expel personnel from the Andalusian bench to prevent the game from getting out of hand in the two minutes that they remain. The VAR does not consider it appropriate to call the referee, because it does not consider a handball or at least decides it is not whistleable and, therefore, it is not a penalty. A play that, to make matters worse, ends in a goal for Atlético de Madrid, although this time it was the fortune of the Nasrids, a goal disallowed for offside, the second of the match.