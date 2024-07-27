The fact of Tipping bar or restaurant employees who serve them became a very interesting debate and with mixed opinions in the United States: some think it is correct to pay extra for the service to reward good care, but others maintain that it is not an expense that corresponds to the client.

According to the criteria of

In this sense, a study that they shared in Business Insider again generated a great controversy, since there, Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate He assured us where you should tip: Restaurants and food delivery are, according to the specialist, two services in which people should tip.

He also pointed out that beauty salons, such as hair stylists or hair salons, as well as other services that require a tip from the customerand he assured that he is not in the “category” of people who flatly refuse to tip, although he confessed that he thinks twice before doing so.

On the other hand, he argued that Tipping becomes optional when it comes to, for example, a cafeteria“For me, there’s a big distinction between where tipping is expected more and where it might be optional,” he began, adding: “The lines are blurring and I think businesses are looking for customers to make up some of the difference; they may be reluctant to raise prices further; they’re looking to supplement their employees’ wages.”

There are numerous services where customers can tip. Photo:iStock Share

How much is it appropriate to tip in the United States?

Rossman explained in Business Insider the two positions that people take regarding the fact of tipping, but in that sense, in addition to specifying the moments in which, in his opinion, it would be appropriate to tip, he also maintained that The appropriate amount would be 15 percent, which he considered “more than enough.”.

Obviously, this continues to generate all kinds of conflicting opinions, which is reflected in various surveys. For example, a study by Bankrate determined that 67 percent of adults who go to restaurants always tip their waiterswhile 11 percent said that it applies to takeaway services and only 10 percent believe that it is worth it for home delivery services.