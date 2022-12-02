“I’ll tell you why I love the cigarette business. They cost a penny to make. You sell them for a dollar. They are addictive. And the loyalty to the brand is unsurpassed.”

Warren Buffett, one of the most successful American investors of all time, was clear about why he loved investing in big tobacco companies: they were swimming in money.

What is less well known: the basis for this was laid by consultancy firm McKinsey, among others. In 1956, the consultant reviewed Philip Morris’ business operations. The tobacco producer wanted to make more profit, but did not know how. McKinsey recommended two routes: cut jobs, and invest in scientific knowledge.

Philip Morris followed the advice and set up a research department. That opened the door for tobacco manipulation, for example by adding nicotine to make the user more eager for another cigarette. The cigarette was no longer a simple roll of tobacco, but an addiction product designed with chemical precision.

It set the standard for the tobacco industry and led other major manufacturers to turn to McKinsey, write journalists Walter Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe (The New York Times) in the book McKinsey’s power. In it they describe the emergence of the consultant and the grip that the agency gained on industries and governments with its advice and investigations.

In 2009, for example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) turned to McKinsey for help with new tobacco regulations, even though it knew that tobacco companies were also customers. The FDA paid $11 million.

McKinsey’s power is full of examples of how the agency has made billions with its method in recent decades. When the consultant comes in, a reorganization invariably follows to save on costs. In addition, skimping on crucial positions at the customer also appears to have had disastrous consequences on a regular basis.

Founded in 1926, McKinsey is one of the largest consultants in the world. According to the company itself (turnover 2021: 10.5 billion dollars, 30,000 employees), 90 of the 100 largest companies in the world were customers in the previous decade. It employed, among others, (former) ministers Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Eric Wiebes (VVD), ex-Rabo CEO Wiebe Draijer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, what makes McKinsey worthwhile is that because of its ubiquity – including in countries with authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China – it has become involved in numerous scandals. Not infrequently, McKinsey’s advice and questionable morals played a role in this.

Take the Disney theme parks. The consultant advised cutting back on the maintenance of attractions. Why should you check the shoulder braces of roller coaster carts every day if they always show no defects? The result: several fatal accidents in the following years. In the end, Disney reached millions of dollars in settlements with relatives. McKinsey was unaffected.

That was not the case in the biggest case the consultant became involved in: the American opiate scandal. Pharmaceutical Purdue Pharma manufactured the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin, McKinsey helped to market the drug. The “opiate crisis” killed an estimated 500,000 Americans. Purdue reached a billion-dollar settlement, McKinsey paid $ 600 million.

McKinsey helped, among other things, with a campaign that promoted the drug as the ultimate means of giving patients back their freedom, despite illness or pain. In addition, it advised the pharmaceutical company which healthcare providers could best be approached to prescribe the drug.

McKinsey also trained Purdue in dealing with the FDA. This regulator had to approve the composition of the painkillers before they could be put on the market. Because of previous work for the FDA, McKinsey knew exactly what the regulator would look for and what questions would be asked.

Not from within

McKinsey’s power provides a rich collection of examples of the McKinsey method. The shortcoming of the book is that it mainly describes developments from the outside. Although the journalists say they spoke to more than a hundred sources, including (former) McKinsey employees, the real insider’s view is missing from the story.

As a reader you want to know: why did McKinsey team up with Purdue or the tobacco industry? Were there times when ethical considerations took a back seat? And how did that discussion between partners go? The book does not answer that question.

Too often it becomes guesswork. For example, “it is unlikely that McKinsey, known for its exhaustive research and business acumen, did not realize the risks it was taking in dealing with such clients. [de tabaksfabrikanten] to work”. Journalists also did not come close to the fire in the opiate scandal: “What kind of advice did McKinsey give to these companies? [waaronder Purdue] could not be traced.”

Here and there Bogdanich and Forsythe fly out of control. Then they show bias towards the consultants. For example, new McKinsey employees are referred to as “future wolves of Wall Street” in the introduction. And further on, they help the tobacco industry “market their toxic products with impunity and earn a god’s fortune.”

If you want to get a better picture from the inside, you can do better The firm by Duff McDonald. But those looking for a detailed description of the scandals in which McKinsey has become involved in recent years can turn to McKinsey’s power.