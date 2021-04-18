There is no Madrid game without controversy. The white fans have shown their discomfort on social networks for Mariano’s disallowed goal in the first half. Many followers hide that the shot chosen in the VOR room is not correct. In appearance, as you can see in the video, It seems that Militao had already given the pass to the white striker.

Complaints also reach the other side. Getafe fans are demanding two possible maximum penalties from Militao, especially an entry to Ángel in the final stretch of the match, whose arbitration decision has also been highly contested by fans of Atlético, Barcelona and Sevilla.