Prabowo Subianto, accused of human rights violations during his time as a soldier, is the new president of Indonesia, after winning the elections on February 14, according to the official results, issued this Wednesday, March 20. Subianto will succeed Joko Widodo, who has been in power for a decade.

According to official results, Prabowo won the first round of the Indonesian presidential elections on March 14.

The former general and until now the country's Minister of Defense prevailed over two rivals at the polls last month, but the electoral commission officially announced him as the country's new leader this Wednesday, March 20.

A step with which he crowns his decades-long battle to win a senior position in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

After more than a month of counting, the Indonesian Electoral Commission indicated on its YouTube channel that Prabowo obtained 58% of the votescompared to the 24% achieved by the former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan and the 16% of the former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranobo, the other two candidates for the Presidency.

The electoral authorities emphasize that this is a resounding victory. Prabowo has been accused of human rights abuses while serving as military chief during the final days of the dictatorship of General Suharto, described by many as ruthless and who died unpunished in 2008.

According to the NGO Transparency International, an organization in charge of investigating acts of corruption at a global level, Suharto was the global leader in modern history who has stolen the most money in the exercise of power.

“He was willing to die for the people and the nation”

The Minister of Defense comes to the Executive after a surge in popularity, helped by his vast wealth, his nationalist enthusiasm in populist speeches and his strongman credentials as head of an influential Army.

“At the age of 18 I signed some vows, I was willing to die for the people and the nation. I have not revoked those vows. I am prepared if God calls me,” Prabowo said during a campaign rally before the elections, while praising his service. military.

We will fight to bring prosperity to all the people of Indonesia

The former general's political ambitions came to light in 2004, but he then failed to become a presidential candidate for the Golkar party, Suharto's former political vehicle.

Then-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 14, 2024. © Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

He ran for vice president in 2009 alongside former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, who failed to win. He would lose the next two presidential elections to the popular Joko Widodo, who will resign after reaching the constitutional limit of two terms.

“We will fight to bring prosperity to all the people of Indonesia. We will continue what previous presidents were already building,” Prabowo said in a final speech to his supporters at a campaign rally.

Human Rights Concerns

Human rights groups have expressed alarm that Prabowo could roll back hard-won democratic freedoms, pointing to accusations that he ordered the kidnapping of democracy activists at the end of Suharto's government.

Prabowo was fired from the Army in 1998 for his alleged participation in those events. The United States denied him a visa for years because of his rights record, but he denied the allegations and has never been formally charged.

The 72-year-old former military man has since rehabilitated his image, in part thanks to a clever social media campaign targeting Indonesia's youth in which he is portrayed as a “sweet grandpa.”



FILE-Indonesian Defense Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters after delivering a speech at the Jakarta Convention Center during a campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 2, 2024. © Reuters / Willy Kurniawan

The rising approval ratings that made him the frontrunner are also due in large part to shrewdly choosing Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.

Analysts stress that Prabowo's chances were helped by Widodo's popularity and support, as well as by younger Indonesians (more than half of the nearly 205 million eligible voters) who did not come of age under the Suharto government.

I am concerned that Prabowo, fully supported by Jokowi, could roll back the reforms achieved in tears and blood

While Prabowo has promised more economic development like that pushed by Widodo, the prospect of his Presidency has caused alarm among human rights groups that the democratic gains made since the end of authoritarian rule could be reversed.

“I still worry that Prabowo, fully backed by Jokowi, could roll back the reforms achieved with the tears and blood of my fellow student activists,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, using the current president's nickname.

Between 1997 and 1998, when some of the activist kidnappings occurred, Prabowo led the elite military force, known as Kopassus, used by Jakarta for special operations to quell internal unrest.

More than a dozen activists remain missing and feared dead. Witnesses accuse his military unit of committing atrocities in East Timor.