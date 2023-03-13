Ana de Armas is one of the 2023 Oscar nominees. For the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, the artist is in competition for best leading actress, a category that seems to have Michelle Yeoh as favorites (“Everything everywhere at the same time ”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”). Even so, many cannot divert their attention from the Cuban-Spanish woman due to one detail: the film that led her to be in the race was controversial and thousands took it as one of the worst of the year and was even at the Razzie Awards (the famous Anti-Oscars).

Specifically, we are talking about “Blonde”, a tape in which De Armas gives life to the iconic Marylin Monroe in a narrative, in theory, inspired by real events, but which, certainly, was based on a book to spin its story. However, the risky bet ended up dividing the public, practically, in equal parts and, of course, the scenes that make up the feature film were the hill that ignited the chaos.

The controversy behind “Blonde” and the defense of Ana de Armas

beyond that blonde was able to abuse creative freedom to create a more daring narrative or if it was true to reality, many believed that the film delved too much into indignities that would have suffered Monroe, especially when they were dramatized for the nearly three-hour feature film.

These humiliations specifically are the rape by the head of the Fox studios, Daryl F. Zanuck; a forced abortion, which includes a not-so-subtle shot from inside the vaginal canal; and Monroe’s oral sex sequence on President John F. Kennedy in extreme close-up.

” title=”“Blonde”, also known as “Rubia”, was directed by Andrew Dominik. Photo: composition LR / Netflix ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

“Blonde”, also known as “Rubia”, was directed by Andrew Dominik. Photo: composition LR / Netflix

All these scenes —among others that are somewhat less subtle, but just as uncomfortable to watch— were probably not necessary to expose on the screen, according to the detractors, but they were for Ana de Armas, who not only defended them, but also revealed that they were not occurred without your full consent.

“It’s harder for people to see (those scenes) than it is for me to do them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe. I didn’t feel exploited, because I was in control. I made the decision. He knew what movie he was making. I trusted my director. I felt that he was in a safe environment, ”De Armas declared for Entertainment Weekly.

“As hard as it is to hear that people don’t like your movie, it is what it is. It is not a film that was made to please people. It’s a hard movie to watch,” he said in another conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

Ana de Armas stars in “Blonde” and is nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2023. Photo: Netflix capture

What is “Blonde” about?

Here’s what the Netflix synopsis says: “This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe offers a bold look into the Hollywood legend’s tumultuous private life (…) and the price she paid for fame.”