The Last of Us 2 has one of the most controversial moments in video game history. To date, there is still talk of ‘that’ detail that caused division in the community and now it is once again a topic of conversation.

During an interview with the Washington Post, Neil Druckmann He touched on this controversial topic and declared that it could be very different from how we know it at the moment.

Now if you still don’t play The Last of Us 2 And you still don’t know what we’re talking about, we want to tell you that major spoilers are coming, so if you don’t want us to ruin the experience, don’t read on.

Well, if you’re still here, then we’re going to tell you what Neil Druckmann said about that moment of The Last of Us 2 that bothered more than one fan.

I would not have died, but The Last of Us would still have had a very cruel moment

If you already played The Last of Us 2 you know what Abby Kill Joel Miller with a Golf Club. Well, this moment could have been different since one of the ideas consisted of sticking a knife in the back of the ‘hero’ and then turning it over and making it invalid.

Yes, it certainly sounds cruel, however, it is not as heavy as death, even leaving Joel alive completely changes the context of TLOU 2. It is seen that the development of the plot of this game of Naughty dog had many adjustments the death of one of the protagonists was one of them.

On the other hand, the director Neil Druckmann He also spoke of another detail that we must not lose sight of and that is that he has a trauma with golf clubs. Did what happened to you work as an idea for The Last of Us 2?

Neil Druckmann He said that, at the age of 16, a friend accidentally hit him on the head with a golf club which required 16 stitches and caused a permanent indentation in his skull. It was all for an invitation to learn to play.

Now, relating it to the game was a simple and simple coincidence. What is a fact is that few will forget how Joel fared and the end of one of the most outstanding games of the world. PS4.

