Player 450, dressed in a green and white sports outfit, launched herself towards the goal. Suddenly, she turned the head of a gigantic doll and she froze, but it was too late. She fell to the ground.

Who saw the television thriller “Squid Game” You’ll remember the Red Light, Green Light bloodbath, where players had to run across a room and freeze every time a doll’s head turned, or be shot to death.

But in this version, it wasn’t blood that soaked Player 450’s shirt, it was black ink from a firecracker under her shirt.

She and 455 other contestants were competing for a $4.56 million prize as part of “The Squid Game: The Challenge”, a new Netflix reality show that recreates the diabolical games of the successful Korean drama. When Netflix opened its casting call in 2022, more than 80,000 people applied to appear on the show. As their numbers dwindle, players forge alliances and break promises to avoid elimination and gain an advantage.

“We wanted the show to reveal, as the drama had revealed, a study of human nature under pressure”said John Hay, executive producer. The show, filmed in England, is co-produced by Garden and Studio Lambert.

Earlier this year, some former players told Rolling Stone that the games were rigged, claiming that some players were preselected to advance to the next rounds. In a statement to The New York Times, Netflix denied this.

To complement the games, the producers introduced “character tests” in which contestants are forced to make difficult decisions. In a test, a man receives a phone call and is told he has two minutes to convince another player to pick up the phone and be eliminated.

“The drama is about alliances and groups that people form,” said Stephen Lambert, an executive producer.

Recreating the games required complex engineering and scientific attention to detail. To recreate the game of dalgona, in which contestants had to extract part of a candy without breaking it, the show’s designers spent months testing cookie recipes to find one that took into account the contestants’ allergies without being too soft or too brittle. .

Recreating Red Light, Green Light also posed challenges. To make the doll, which stands about four meters tall, the show requested the exact dimensions from Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the original drama. The designs were fed into the UK’s largest 3D printer, which ran for a month to manufacture the components, said Mathieu Weekes, the lead production designer.

The most difficult task was designing a huge head that could spin fast enough to eliminate contestants without being thrown from the body, said Ben Norman, the game’s lead designer. Once the doll was ready, the contestants were taken to an airship hangar in Cardington, north London, to play.

Former contestants told Variety and Rolling Stone that they were forced to play in cold temperatures, resulting in some players receiving medical attention. “A small number of people were treated for minor medical conditions caused by the cold temperature, and one person was treated for a shoulder injury,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

After filming Red Light, Green Light, the show moved to studios in east London, where the contestants lived in a large room filled with dormitory-style bunk beds. The lucky few who survived to the end didn’t leave for 18 days.

“No one likes to sit in a room with 200 other people and not eat good food every day,” said one contestant, 23-year-old Bryton Constantin. “But you are there fighting because everyone is there for exactly the same reason.”

CHRISTOPHER KUO. THE NEW YORK TIMES