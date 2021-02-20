Boss is a Boston Terrier breed dog. His case has raised the criticism of public opinion when it was learned that the Court of First Instance number 3 of Lugo has put it up for auction and has classified it as “movable good”. The bid to get the dog it has been opened from 1,715.55 euros.

As reported The voice of Galicia, its auction occurs due to the separation of its owners. They would not have reached an agreement for the custody of the animal and therefore They went to court to try to solve the problem through justice.

Whitout deal

As indicated by judicial sources, one of the couple offered a deal to the other, but the other refused. Due to this, he requested to go to court and the process has started. Anyone can bid on the dog, although their owners can interrupt the litigation if they consider it appropriate.

After this event came to light, some associations defending animals have shown their rejection. This is the case of the Franz Weber Foundation, which has indicated that the bid is “contrary to law and totally unjustified from the ethical and scientific point of view”.

Interrupt the process

For this reason, the group has started the procedures to stop the auction. As they explain, animals are considered “sentient beings” or “sentient”. Thus, they argue that the court “reduces the animal to a simple object with which obtain funds for the mandatory procedure. “

The auction portal of the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory notes that the bidding began on February 11 and is scheduled to close on March 3. No proposals have yet been received by Boss, which is valued at 3,431 euros.