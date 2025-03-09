The Spanish relay team savored this Sunday, For minutesthe bronze medal in the 4×400 meters of the European of Apeldoorn (Netherlands). The girls of the national team finished quarters, but a disqualification of the host team made them provisionally winning Until a controversial review of a dirty play he returned the premises to the podium and left Spain out.

The provisional decision was known at the end of the race, just when the organization gave the host country disqualified for a clear obstruction that made Great Britain lose its position in favor of Spain.

According to the official website of the championships, the local team was disqualified by the judges after seeing how one of the relief hindered a rival in the delivery of the witness. Specifically, Peeters (Dutch) look back on his arrival and gets into Anning Street (Great Britain), who had to run after collecting his witness.

Thus, the Spanish promised them happy, yes, the result was not final until the claim of the Netherlands was heard, an accepted and approved application: the premises were readmitted and Spain returned to the fourth position in which it really ended.

The decision is not exempt from controversy, because in the repetition analyzed by the judges you can see the gesture of the Dutch, who seems to clearly see the British athlete before invading her street.