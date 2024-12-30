The countdown to Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House is underway. And there is no doubt that one of its star themes is immigration and the largest mass deportation in US history. Along these lines, Texas has gotten down to work and its governor, the Republican Greg Abbott has made the decision to put up some billboards along the southern border of the United States, as well as in Mexico and Central America. Its stated goal is to discourage migrants from deciding to take the route that leads to the United States.

So anyone who approaches can find a variety of messages such as: «Your wife and your daughter are going to pay for the trip with their body. Coyotes lie. “Don’t put your family at risk.” You can also read on a poster with a smiling girl: “How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?” And in another in which a doll appears lying on the ground you can read: «Many girls who try to emigrate to Texas are kidnapped. For the sake of your family, stop your path.

Abbott hides himself by saying that it is about offering a realistic image immigrants about what will happen to them on their journey or if they cross illegally into Texas. Some strategically placed billboards in several languages ​​that “tell the horror stories of human trafficking. They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent and horrible realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them,” Abbott said at a news conference at the Wall Ranch in Eagle Pass, while posing next to a burnt tree they call the “rape tree.”

These signs have been placed in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, and along the border between Texas and also in the Mexican states of Nuevo León, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas. and can be found in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese or Russian. An initiative that Abbott presented accompanied by the director of the Department of Public Safety, Freeman Martin, and the executive director of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, Rose Luna, which confirmed the growing problems of sexual assaults that occur in the Gap Darien.









A controversial history

This occurrence by Abbott has generated strong criticism from both jurists and immigrant rights groups. While involving a complex debate about the legality of placing billboards in another country and violations of international law. And the Texan governor is known by others initiatives controversies to stop immigration at its border, as is the case of a floating wall with giant orange buoys in the Rio Grande or Operation Lone Star.

They have been working on the latter since 2021. Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between the State of Texas and Mexico. And at its best it has had the support of 10,000 members of the National Guard.

Abbott also pushed the SB4 law, which could imprison and deport undocumented migrants. Sponsored by the legal idea of ​​considering ‘invasion’ upon the arrival of immigrants. Abbott believes that in this case the US Constitution provides the necessary instruments that would allow states to invoke war powers.

And their proposals have escalated to the point that he even sponsored buses to transport migrants to New York, Philadelphia or Chicago, to make visible the border problem they have in Texas, saturating the shelters and local assistance in these urban areas.

Trump’s push

With Trump’s return, Abbott’s ideas may get a boost. That is why the governor has declared: “What the magnate’s administration knows is that Texas is ready to help you in any way. We will see great collaboration and cooperation so that we are much more effective and can act much faster than ever.” In fact, ‘The New York Times’ highlighted that during Trump’s first government, at the end of his term, he began studying measures similar to Abbott’s, such as the deployment of a floating barrier.

While others bring out that this last year in which Joe Biden has governed, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service revealed that 271,484 migrants were deported, the highest number in a decade.