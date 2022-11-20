The host team Qatar faces Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. One that has generated controversy due to the situation of Human Rights in Qatari territory. With an investment that exceeds 200 million dollars, it is the most expensive in history that has also had a huge humanitarian, more than 6 thousand migrant workers died during the works.

The kick-off whistle blows and Qatar becomes the first country in the Middle East to witness an opening match of the Soccer World Cup. The host team receives Ecuador in Jor, a coastal city in the north of Qatar.

The meeting begins not only the most expensive tournament in the history of the soccer world cups -Qatar has spent close to 220,000 million dollars- but also one that has been embroiled in controversy due to the lack of human rights guarantees in the host country. .

The opening scene is the Al Bayt stadium with a capacity of 60,000 people, one of the sports complexes that were part of the Qatar marathon race to build the necessary infrastructure for a competition of this magnitude since it was designated as the official venue of the World Cup in 2010.

A race against time that was marred by the deaths of thousands of migrant workers after working for months immersed in deplorable working conditions and long working hours in extreme heat.

Along with job insecurity and what many have considered large-scale displays of “modern slavery”, the World Cup has put condemnations of the country’s LGTBI+ community and the few rights enjoyed by women in the country under the spotlight.

The inauguration, which was attended by the actor Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook, singer of the famous k-pop band BTS, sought to contrast these accusations. He showed the multiplicity of cultures present at the World Cup, combining Qatari songs with melodies from the participating countries.

The presentation concluded with the words of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who assured that the World Cup will seek to “celebrate diversity and what unites us at the same time.”

The statements contrast with the international pressure that has been exacerbated in recent days asking the host country to reverse the latent violation of human rights in Qatar.

Despite the controversies unleashed since this Sunday, the ball will roll in Qatari territory for the next 28 days.

Follow here the most important events of the meeting.

11:00 (BOG) The first match of the 2022 World Cup kicks off

10:58 (BOG) The anthems of the countries sound

After an official reception in different languages, a standing stadium listened to the anthems of Qatar and Ecuador.

10:40 (BOG) Qatar, the reigning Asian champion, welcomes a young team from Ecuador

Beyond Qatar’s geopolitical interests in seeking to host the World Cup that seeks to put the country’s name as a promoter of the sport internationally, the host country has made a huge investment in promoting soccer trying to consolidate a national team that it becomes a reference

Led by the Catalan Félix Sánchez Bas, the team has a dozen migrant players who were nationalized in Qatar. The team is the current champion of the Asian tournament, one that they won conceding only one goal.

Hassan Al Haydos, a 31-year-old striker who plays for Al-Saad Qatar, who is the captain of the team, stands out on his payroll. At the same time, there is the center-back Abdelekin Hassan chosen as the Asian player of the year in 2018.

Against Qatar, an Ecuador with a young roster led by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro. And that seeks to reverse the statistics by becoming the first team in the history of the World Cups to beat the local team in the opening match.

At the same time, it seeks to change the results of the last meeting between the two teams in which Qatar beat Ecuador 3-2 in a friendly match.

The spotlight will be on the midfielder Moisés Caicedo who plays for the Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club and who has already been wanted by the great leaders of English football.

Caicedo, who began his career at Independiente del Valle, will share the field with another of the players who was part of the ranks of that Ecuadorian team, center-back Piero Hincapié, from Bayer 04 Leverkusen.