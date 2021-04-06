The maneuver with which the deputies expelled from Ciudadanos seek to gain control of the parliamentary group not only aims to settle accounts with Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina. The operation, which will be resolved in a meeting called for this afternoon, is key for the regional government that emerged from the failed motion of censure to have a majority on the Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly.

This body is the one that has the function of establishing the activity that takes place each week in the Chamber. It is made up of the President of the Assembly and the spokespersons, but only the latter have a vote. This is weighted, depending on the number of deputies that each group has. That is, if Juan José Molina remains as Cs spokesperson, he will vote on behalf of the six orange parliamentarians, with which he could ally himself with the Socialists and obtain a majority for the opposition to mark the step in the Regional Assembly.

That is why the replacement of Molina is on the table, to be replaced by Isabel Franco, Francisco Álvarez and Valle Miguélez. Alberto Castillo will be key in the decision made at today’s meeting.

Counselor Álvarez said yesterday that the objective of the meeting is to reorganize the group, both in the spokesperson and in the committees. It ensures that there is no rule in the Assembly Regulations that prevents being a member of the regional Executive and parliamentary spokesperson at the same time.

The coordinator of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, does not think the same, who confirmed her attendance at today’s meeting in Cartagena. He believes that if one of the three defectors were a spokesperson, “there would be a clash between the executive and legislative branches.”

On the other hand, the former regional deputy Luis Fernández has written a letter to Martínez Vidal in which he dismisses the motion of censure as inappropriate, reproaches the case against the Cartagena councilor Manuel Padín and asks for self-criticism from the direction headed by the former councilor.